For Niagara County youth football organizations, the season starts months before equipment is handed out. The usual springtime fundraisers that put money into the till that keeps organizations afloat are no longer used for financial reasons.
Visit any youth football event, and in addition to the pitch to donate money comes pleas to join the team. Bring your kids, the game is safer than it used to be, they say. Organization members are now forced to stump for America’s most-watched sport in order to keep participation numbers high enough to form teams.
Before COVID-19 struck, Barker-Roy-Hart Youth Football and Cheerleading was on the brink. There were seven players for the beginner team (6- and 7-year-olds). Persistent recruiting and the addition of Lyndonville to the organization replenished numbers, but it looked likely to remain a yearly struggle.
Teams like Roy-Hart and Newfane are now in steady shape, while a decline in population has organizations like Wilson cutting teams due to a lack of numbers.
“If you have a friend, brother or cousin doing something fun, the other ones want to join, too,” BRHYFC commissioner Tewaine Panell said. “There’s still a lot of boys and girls running around here that aren’t doing football or cheerleading. and they have brothers, sisters, cousins and friends in organizations.”
Football isn’t close to dying, but it may have peaked. The top four highest-rated weekly shows on television last year were football-related. The top six shows rated among those ages 18 to 49 — the demographic used to most often to sell advertisements — were also about football.
But a study by the Aspen Institute saw a 28.3% decline in youth football participation among 6-to-12-year-olds from 2008 to 2016, while USA Football recorded a 12.5% dip since 2016.
Participation, attendance and viewership has dropped across all levels of the sport after hitting all-time highs in the last decade and a half years. According to NYSPHSAA, high school football hit its peak in 2006-2007 with 60,880 participants, but the number dropped 36.4% to 38,707 in 2021.
Few studies have been conducted on the reason behind the decline, but the most commonly attributed rationale is concussions. Increased awareness of head injuries has led to concerns of CTE, while youth football organizations are now required to undergo training from USA Football in regards to proper tackling and blocking techniques and how to spot concussions.
“I’ve seen a couple parents who were against the game of football,” Newfane President Jeff Courtemanche said. “We just have to let them know that we have great coaches who have been involved for years. Our No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe. The first thing we teach is safety techniques. I’ve been coaching the last eight years and rule No. 1 is always keep your head up.”
While concussions are a valid concern, decline in participation is not confined to football. Participation in youth sports is declining across the board. NYSPHSAA first began tabulating cheerleading numbers in 2009-2010 and 14,922 athletes competed in the fall season. The number of gameday cheerleaders plummeted 61.7% in 2021, and even if the adding numbers from competitive cheerleading left a 34.4% decline.
The Aspen Institute reported a 7% decline in those who played organized youth sports regularly from 2008 to 2018, while a 2021 study showed New York had 36.8% of athletes — second-most in the country — not return to organized athletics by June 2021.
The biggest age group that has dropped is 6-10 (31.1%) and the biggest decline among sports was baseball (35.9%). The most common reason given behind not returning was injury (36.5%), but schedule conflicts were not far behind (35.5%).
“At the youth level, we have to follow certain safety levels,” BRHYFC President Sarah Greenawalt said. “... It’s not until the high school level that they start doing the more complicated moves. We try to make practice fun and really get a love for the sport so as they move up, they’re having fun, they’re learning the techniques and putting in the effort to become good athletes.”
There is a significant time commitment involved with playing youth football. Practices for most youth organizations began July 25, with two-hour sessions Monday through Thursday. Practices are trimmed when school resumes, but there is also a game each weekend.
Newfane is the town situated farthest west and north in the Niagara-Orleans Youth Football Association — which has 11 teams in Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties — and the average distance to an away game is 65 miles roundtrip, while Barker-Roy-Hart averages 45 miles.
“Driving 45 minutes one-way is a lot on the parents,” Greenawalt said. “In high school, (players) are usually shuttled to games, so it’s a little easier scheduling for parents and families.”
Decreasing population is also hampering youth football. Wilson’s enrollment (grades 6-12) has declined 56.6% over the last decade. As a result, Wilson Youth Football is constantly nervous about cutting a team due to a lack of players, and it has happened in the past.
After having to split an opponent’s squad to have an 11-on-11 game at the beginner level a few years ago, Barker-Roy-Hart has 143 players and cheerleaders this year, while Newfane has 110 after ranging between 70-80 prior to the onset of the pandemic.
Wilson has shorter drives playing in the Niagara Erie Youth Sports Association along with towns like Lewiston-Porter, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield and Pendleton, but has struggled with participation recently. Numbers increased this year, but Wilson is still shy of 60 football players and cheerleaders combined and did not have enough to fill an 8- and 9-year-old team that requires 14 players.
The nine players that would have played can move up an age group and Wilson has a working relationship with Lew-Port, which did not have enough 12 and 13-year-olds for a varsity team. Wilson also started a flag football league in the spring a few years ago, which has helped recruitment for the fall.
“We just want these kids to play ball; that’s what we’re here for,” Wilson President Aaron Hoose said. “... We’ve been dealing with this for several years. Usually there’s a one-age gap. … It’s just kind of a rotation. Due to our population, there’s not much more we can do but keep pushing and recruiting and make it available for any kids who want to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.