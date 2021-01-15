Sloppy Niagara falls at Manhattan

Round 1 of the battle between the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's turnover kings went decisively to Manhattan.
The host Jaspers, who entered leading the MAAC in turnovers forced per game, harassed Niagara — the MAAC's best team in avoiding turnovers — into a season-high 19 on Friday to take the first of a two-game series, 58-49.
The Purple Eagles (5-6, 4-5) coughed the ball up more often than they hit field goals, finishing the game with just 16 makes from the floor. The turned it over 11 times in the first half but managed to erase a 20-8 deficit and trail only 33-30 at break thanks to a 50% shooting mark and an 11-5 advantage in free throw attempts.
To the optimistic, there was certainly a scenario where Niagara cleaned up the turnovers, continued to shoot well and earned a win in the second half. It played out about as poorly as possible instead, with NU still coughing the ball up but also going frigid from the floor.
Niagara scored just two points in the first 12:21 of the second half. The Purple Eagles missed their first three shot attempts, then turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions in opening the half with a scoreless drought of 4:01.
They'd more than double that with their next scoreless spell, which ran 8:20. NU missed field goals on nine straight possessions, missed a pair of free throws, turned the ball over twice and missed yet again before a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer with 7:39 left ended a 9-0 Manhattan run.
Jordan Cintron followed Hammond's trey with a three-point play, and Shandon Brown hit a jumper for a quick 8-0 run that kept Niagara very much alive, down 47-40 with 5:54 left.
But rather than build on a few makes, Niagara endured another dry spell, this time going scoreless for 4:02 with five straight missed field goals as Manhattan put things away.
To Niagara's credit, Manhattan (4-4, 3-4) also turned the ball over 19 times and shot poorly (34.5%) from the floor. But the Jaspers — also the MAAC's best offensive-rebounding team — dominated the boards, 41-30. They grabbed 15 offensive rebounds to just four for Niagara — the MAAC's worst rebounding team — and finished the game with 11 more field goal tries as a result.
Kobi Nwandu led the Purple Eagles with 12 points, all in the first half. The senior transfer from Division II Le Moyne hit 1,000 career points behind the effort. NU's leading scorer, Marcus Hammond, finished just 3 of 10 from the floor for 10 points with five turnovers.
Niagara was without its third-leading scorer, senior guard Justin Roberts, who was injured late in last Saturday's win over Fairfield. He was replaced the starting lineup by Brown, while Paulus shortened his usual nine-man rotation to eight.
Manhattan was led by Elijah Buchanan, who had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Samir Stewart added 13 points, while Warren Williams had six points, 11 boards and three blocks.
