The Board of Associates of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will present the 56th Thomas E. Hewitt Scholar/Athlete Awards at 11 a.m. May 7 at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club. The program is presented by the Mount St Mary’s Hospital Foundation.
Sixteen scholar athletes from eight area high schools have been nominated for the honor.
The award is based on scholarship, athletic achievement and community service.
The presentation will be made at a brunch at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club. Jack Armstrong, broadcaster for the Toronto Raptors and former head basketball coach at Niagara University will be the guest speaker. Tickets for the brunch at $20.
Female nominees include: Megan Pinzel, Grand Island; Sophia Auer, Lewiston-Porter; Natalie Killion, Lockport; Haleena Reygers, Niagara Falls; Katelyn Dena, Niagara Wheatfield; Emily Zander, North Tonawanda; Anna Solar, Starpoint and Cassidy Wagner, Wilson.
Male nominees include: Matthew Rizzo, Grand Island; Michael Mundy, Lewiston-Porter; Kaidan Krchniak, Lockport; Louis Lodovico, Niagara Falls; Evan Osetkowski, Niagara Wheatfield; Patrick McNeill, North Tonawanda; Alec Kirk, Starpoint and Benjamin P. Wortkoetter, Wilson.
For tickets, contact event coordinator Fred Caso at 716-870-7997 or fredcaso54@gmail.com.
