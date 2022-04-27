Six local hoopers named to boys all-state squads

The Niagara Wheatfield tandem of Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson can add all-state to their list of accolades.
The pair were among six Greater Niagara Region players named to the New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball all-state teams. Niagara Falls’ Dominic McKenzie, Nichols’ Jalen Duff, Lewiston-Porter’s Bobby Beilein and Royalton-Hartland’s Aiden Petrie were also honored.
Fletcher, a junior, was named Class A ninth-team all-state after averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2 steals per game this season. The Niagara Frontier League player of the year was seventh in Section VI with 123 assists.
Robinson capped his senior year by earning 12th-team all-state honors in Class A. One of the premier sharpshooters in Western New York tallied 18.9 points per game and was fifth in Section VI with 74 3-pointers.
A Lewiston resident, Duff had a do-it-all season for Nichols, earning fourth-team all-state in Class B. The junior notched 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals. Duff had 17 20-point games and six 30-point performances.
McKenzie was an 11th-team nominee in Class AA after posting 16.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He registered 13 double-doubles for the Wolverines, who reached the Class AA sectional finals.
Beilein continued to improve in his junior season, earning Class B honorable mention. He posted 19.2 points and buried 70 3-pointers for the Lancers. Petrie was also a Class B honorable mention pick after leading the Niagara-Orleans League with 18.6 points per game. He also grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game to be awarded the league’s player of the year.
Seventy-five players from Western New York were named to all-state teams, including first-teamers Canisius’ Declan Ryan (also the Class A player of the year), Williamsville East’s Max Schneider (Class A), Timon’s Kevin Thompson (Class B), Salamanca’s Lucas Brown (Class C) and Westfield’s Darien Swanson (Class D).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.