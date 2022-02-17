Sischo still chasing wins as eye-popping Daemen career nears end

Andrew Sischo has long cut an imposing figure at Daemen College, the big man on campus from the first time he set his size-18 footprint on Main Street at 18 years old.
Sporting an outsized swagger fitting his brawny 6-foot-9 frame, Sischo came to college with great expectations. Yet his highest aspirations wouldn’t have measured up to the impact he’s made during a lengthy run of dominance on the Western New York basketball scene.
“Absolutely not,” Sischo stated with an incredulous laugh. “I never could’ve envisioned all of this.”
On his way to a third Division II All-America accolade and in the running for the Bevo Francis Award given to the top small college player in the country, Sischo’s expansive career numbers are astounding.
In his 34th season on the sidelines, Daemen coach Mike MacDonald gets wide-eyed when assessing the statistical stature of his program pillar.
“Mind-boggling,” MacDonald said.
Through 127 career games, Sischo is the active leader in points (2,727), rebounds (1,411) and double-doubles (79) across all NCAA divisions. He holds the New York State record for collegiate scoring at any level, as well as East Coast Conference marks for career points and rebounds. Among D-II players, he is currently 19th in scoring and sixth in rebounding on the all-time lists.
While exploiting the opportunity to play an extra season’s worth of games due to generational and pandemic-related rule changes, Sischo has eclipsed the college production of two Hall of Fame players, scoring more points than Calvin Murphy did for Niagara, and hauling in more rebounds than Bob Lanier had at St. Bonaventure.
“The records are nice,” Sischo said. “But it’s more about the wins.”
Those have been plentiful, and a strong postseason run could allow Sischo another impressive achievement — 100 victories in five seasons. With four games remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats have a 93-34 with Sischo in the lineup, 88-26 with him starting.
“That’s incredible,” said MacDonald, who has 413 wins in 25 head coaching seasons. “To do that in four-and-a-half seasons. You think about coaches getting 100 wins. It usually takes longer than that.”
Daemen(17-6) is riding a regional-best 12-game win streak, 14-0 in conference play for the first time in its D-II history. The Wildcats host perennial power St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday night in a matchup that should decide the ECC regular season title and home-court for the championship tournament.
How was Daemen able to lure a player of Sischo’s caliber in its nascent D-II days? He was under-recruited coming out of Guilderland High in 2016, considered a D-III prospect in large part because he tipped the scales at over 300 pounds.
In order to fully realize his big-man-on-campus potential, Sischo needed to get smaller. Dedicating himself to a strict diet and exercise regimen that summer, he arrived for his freshman year below his current playing weight of 240.
“I first saw him playing in a pickup game,” said Mark Coppola, Daemen’s all-time assist leader who had graduated a few years back. “First time up and down the floor, I’m like who the heck is this kid? He’s huge, he’s skilled, he’s dominating. They said it's the new freshman center, but he’s redshirting.
“Maybe Mac had this grand plan back then to keep him here as long as possible.”
Sischo led the scout team to daily triumphs over Daemen’s starters in his redshirt season. Coppola joined the coaching staff the following year, “and we quickly realized Sischo was our best player,” he said. “But we wanted to keep him on the bench as a freshman, to make him earn his spot.”
That lasted 11 games. As soon as Sischo joined the starting five, the Wildcats won nine in a row and 16 of 17. They’ve continued winning at a 77% clip since that midseason lineup change.
Making the all-conference team and receiving rookie of the year acclaim after he averaged 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, Sischo only got better with age. He put together consecutive ECC player of the year and All-America campaigns, averaging 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore, then 24.9 points on 65% shooting with 11.7 rebounds his junior year. That production powered the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament bids.
Many, including Sischo himself, began to wonder if his game had outgrown Daemen. Would he improve his professional prospects by transferring to a D-I program for his graduate year?
“That is becoming more common,” MacDonald said. “There were big-time coaches reaching out behind the scenes to gauge interest. I had a lot of people calling me then who I don’t hear from anymore.”
Sischo showcased his D-I potential in exhibition games at Buffalo (28 points, 12 rebounds) and Syracuse (15 points, 12 rebounds), as well as summer runs with some of the area’s best. His uncle, Tom Murphy, is a well-connected coach, having spent the past 13 seasons on the staff at Northeastern after winning 600 games at D-III Hamilton. In AAU, Sischo held his own alongside future NBA players Kevin Huerter and Jordan Nwora, among many other D-I prospects.
Nick MacDonald spent two seasons at Niagara before transferring to play for his father at Daemen. He balled with a number of D-I recruits at Canisius High and during his prep year at St. Thomas More. Working out with Sischo over the past few summers, MacDonald became certain the big man could hoop at a higher level.
“I believe he could play anywhere in the country,” Nick MacDonald said. “I played against a lot of big guys in Division I and prep school, and I think he’s better than all of them. In the MAAC, if you’re as big, strong and physical as he is, you don’t have that level of skill.
“I’ve seen him develop from a guy who was just big, to a big guy with every post move. Mentally, he’s expanded his game. He understands defenses, how to read the floor and use his skills. His development over his time here at Daemen is something he should be applauded for.”
Sischo was still pondering his transfer options before Daemen’s senior night in 2020, when the Wildcats honored their other four starters, Jay Sarkis, Jeff Redband, Joey Wallace and Niagara Falls native Breon Harris.
“Standing out there, it hit me,” Sischo said. “I got emotional watching. I played with those guys through everything, thick and thin. We won a lot of games. And I decided this was the place where I want to finish. There’s always that thought in your mind about what you could do somewhere else. But thinking back on it now, I was looking for a reason to stay. That moment on senior night was it.”
Mike MacDonald was coaching his son Mark’s parochial team when Sischo texted him the next day. They met in the coach’s office a few minutes later. When Sischo revealed his desire to stay at Daemen, the news moistened MacDonald’s tear ducts.
“It’s the culture and the family that has kept me here,” Sischo said. “It’s been a fun ride here, being able to get on the court in the summer and prove what I could've done, but stay here and win games with the guys and coaches I love.”
Sischo’s step back move from the transfer portal came before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament and truncated the following season. He averaged 26.9 points and 13.0 rebounds in 15 games a year ago, leading the Wildcats to their first national quarterfinal appearance. And he eagerly took advantage of NCAA rules allowing him an additional season of eligibility while finishing his Master’s degree at Daemen. This season, he is scoring 21.9 points per game and leading D-II in rebounding average (13.5).
Very few D-II players make it to the NBA, but MacDonald expects Sischo to be courted by several sports agents and at least get the opportunity to prove himself in the developmental G-League. Justin Reyes, the former St. Thomas Aquinas star whose ECC scoring record was surpassed by Sischo (in fewer games) plays for the Utah Jazz affiliate in Mexico City. Former Daemen big man Gerald Beverly played two seasons for the Canton Charge before going overseas.
“To see the player Sischo has become ever since he got to Daemen is incredible,” Beverly said via text message from Japan. “Every year he’s gotten better and more dominant to the point where it almost seems unfair.”
Sischo and Beverly have different skill sets, but are comparable prospects, MacDonald surmised. “Gerald was way more explosive,” he said. “Andrew is a better basketball player. Both are really good Division II players who could’ve played Division I. And the unknown helped Gerald get into camps. They wanted to see how good he was.”
Coppola, who spent a year overseas with Beverly and was a player development intern with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2019-20 season, believes Sischo will be given a chance to show whether he belongs in the NBA.
“He's for sure going to get a look,” said Coppola, who now runs a basketball training and media content business, Buffalo Cold Rush.
“He's a true 6-9, very strong and knows how to use his body. He reminds me a little of Shaq’s mentality in that he’s not afraid to throw his weight around. He has such great hands and he runs the floor well for his size. The way the game is played now, it’s going to come down to how well he can defend on the perimeter and whether he can develop NBA 3-point range. But he does have good shooting touch.”
Sischo will turn his attention toward the pro game later this spring, but for now he's preoccupied with making the most of his sixth year on the Daemen campus.
“We’ve got games to win here first,” he said. “We’re focused on getting our first ECC championship.”
There’s also the senior moment coming Sunday before Daemen's final regular season home game.
“I didn’t expect to be here this long,” Sischo reflected. “I didn’t expect to set records. A lot of things happened that I didn’t expect. I met a lot of great people. I made a life here. I’ve got a future here. It’s been a fun ride. And I’m glad that I stayed.”
