LOCKPORT — For years, Izzy and Savanna Shaft had the desire to compete as high school hockey players. The sisters not only wanted to continue playing their childhood sport, but they also saw the excitement their friends were having playing for other high school programs involved in the Western New York Girls Hockey Varsity Federation.
The only problem was the Lockport City School District didn't offer a girls’ hockey team. Despite this, the dream was only starting for the Shafts.
With help from Lockport athletic director Mike Sobieraski, the Shaft sisters joined the Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign. And when they were told they had the opportunity to lace up the skates — and make Lockport athletics history too — the Shafts were ecstatic.
“It just feels really good to be able to say that we started it and hopefully we will help other people (in Lockport) grow,” said Savanna, a freshman defenseman. “We’re just really happy that Mr. Sobriaski was able to make it happen for us and hopefully give other people chances too.”
“I always wanted to play in high school but we never had (a team),” added Izzy, an eighth-grade forward. “I’m so happy that we got it.”
Coming off a season that included winning their sixth Section VI championship in their eighth overall trip to the big game, Kenmore/Grand Island (now known as KenGI-Port) has started its 13th season with a 10-0-1 record. The team's success has been two-fold — an offense that has averaged 4.4 goals per game and a goaltending unit which has not allowed a goal over the last nine contests, including Thursday night’s 4-0 win against Monsignor Martin.
The Shaft sisters have already contributed to the team’s success in the first month-plus of play. Savanna has turned into an offensive threat on the blue-line, scoring four goals and two assists (six points total) while Izzy has added two goals and is another weapon in the team's offensive attack. KenGI-Port head coach Jeff Orlowski said the Shafts have been great additions to the program thus far.
“They’re really nice kids and they’re really good hockey players,” he said. “Savanna carries herself… like she’s one of the upperclassmen. It’s nice to have to fill those roles for you. Izzy has been a good addition to our forwards. She has a good hockey IQ for an eighth grader.”
This isn’t the first time Orlowski has coached siblings in his 13 seasons behind the bench. In fact, the Shafts join the Bourgeault sisters — senior goaltender Carolyn and sophomore forward Isabelle — as a second set of siblings on the team this season. With a wide range of grade levels on the team each year, Orlowski gives full credit to the upperclassmen for their leadership skills, starting with the team’s original captain, Kate Miller, during the 2010-11 season.
“(Kate) was the only senior at the time and she talked to all the younger kids, and basically, she corralled them in,” said Orlowski. "That has continued over the years. The older girls take care of the younger girls and teach them how to be a KenGI-Port player.”
For the Shafts, having the sisterhood — consisting of teammates who attend either Kenmore East, Kenmore West or Grand Island High School — has been helpful at the start of their Federation careers. Even before they were officially KenGI-Port teammates, the Shafts played alongside many of the upperclassmen in travel hockey leagues. The relationships the Shafts previously built quickly transferred into the KenGI-Port locker room and have progressed even further in the first weeks of the current season.
“The whole team has been so welcoming and even on the ice, if you make a little mistake, they’re always there to let you know and tell you what you can do or where to go next,” said Savanna.
The daughters of Jeff and Kelly Shaft, the sisters learned how to skate from their dad, a former hockey player at Lockport, when Savanna and Izzy were in third and second grade, respectively. Savanna brought home a flyer from school advertising Cornerstone Arena’s “Learn To Skate Program” and since then, the two have always had their sites on improving as hockey players — even practicing in their house’s upstairs “hockey room” for hours over the years. The time spent training together has paid off when they are skating against teams like Niagara County as they know each other’s style on the ice.
“I think that keeps happening more and more lately,” said Savanna. “I know where (Izzy) is because we’ve grown up playing together. We kind of just know what to expect.”
With Lockport now having representation, Orlowski hopes the Federation will expand to create new teams in the future. But even as the total number of players has grown “exponentially” since the inaugural season in 2010-11, more girls are still needed to play.
“We’re hoping that a team like Lockport, they have the new rink (Cornerstone Arena) up there now and you’re hoping in a few years that they’re going to have more players there too,” said Orlowski. “My future outlook would be to take the teams apart a little bit and let them go out on their own, but, I don’t know if that’ll ever happen because of numbers.”
For now, bright days are ahead for the Shafts and their KenGI-Port teammates as they hope to bring home a state title for the four Niagara Frontier League schools to celebrate. And with the emergence of programs for young girls like the Lady Lock Monsters in their hometown of Lockport, the Shafts are also confident about the sport’s future in the Lock City.
“Just follow what you want to do,” Izzy advised Lockport and Western New York’s future skaters. “And if you don’t really want to do it, you should just try it and see if you like (first).”
KenGI-Port continues its season against Williamsville at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Lincoln Park Arena in Buffalo.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
