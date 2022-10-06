When T.J. Baia put Addison Elia into a summer league game, he knew she had the talent to play varsity. But he had no idea she would lead a team on the cusp of a Niagara-Orleans League championship in scoring.
Some of the unknown is because Elia is a seventh-grader, while some of it was that she was going from being a lifelong defender to a scorer. Regardless, Elia has exceeded expectations in her first season at Wilson.
Elia ranks second in the league and 16th in Section VI with 15 goals and is in the top 25 in Section VI and third in the N-O with 33 points.
“She wasn’t hesitant at all to go in for a ball; in fact she seemed to enjoy the contact,” Baia said. “I knew skill-wise and soccer smarts she had what it took. Because she was so willing and able to go in for tackles, I knew she would be a good varsity player.”
Elia isn’t very big, which is to be expected of a middle-schooler, but she has learned to take and administer contact without flinching. Her coach may have seen the talent immediately but Elia first realized she could play varsity successfully in the team’s preseason scrimmage.
Two assists against Lewiston-Porter, last year’s Class B state finalists, gave her a significant confidence boost heading into the season. Elia scored Wilson’s lone goal in a season-opening loss to Holley and then recorded two hat tricks in the ensuing three games.
She also has a four-goal game to her credit, coming in a 6-5 win over East Aurora on Sept. 26. Elia has become so comfortable that Baia has even played her on defense to preserve leads in close games.
“I think scoring is a little more natural for me,” said Elia, who is the first middle-schooler to play varsity for Wilson since current players Lily Avery, Rian Faery and Peyton McInnis in 2019.
One of the big reasons to her smooth transition to high school athletics is she plays on a team with enough talent that doesn’t necessitate scoring multiple goals each game. In fact, Elia has not recorded a point in three of the Lakewomen’s 12 games and has two more games with an assist, but not a goal.
Prior to bringing Elia aboard, Baia spoke with his veterans, parents and school administrators to fill them in on his plans. He says the girls have welcomed her on and off the pitch. Faery has nine goals and nine assists, while senior Madelaine Schultz has eight goals and six assists. Three other players also have more than two goals and three have at least five assists.
Elia also has a personal protector on the team. Her older sister McKenzie is a sophomore defender who is currently sitting on the sidelines after tearing an ACL for the third time in her career, including one that forced her out for last season.
“Addison won’t tell me if she’s banged up or hurting a little bit,” Baia said. “McKenzie is like her mother hen and she’ll come up and let me know if she’s hurting a little bit or tired. McKenzie is kind of like my assistant for Addison.”
Last season the Lakewomen scored one goal or less in seven games, while this year it has happened three times. Wilson has gone from averaging 2.4 goals per game to 3.8 this year, having already surpassed its goal total from last season.
Baia now hopes Addison is the missing piece for a team that lost 1-0 to Frewsburg in the Class C sectional final last year. The Lakewomen face Royalton-Hartland at 6:45 p.m. Friday and hold a one-game lead in the standings with three league games remaining.
“Her play and hopefully everyone else’s has improved so we have multiple threats to get over that hump that we’ve been trying to get over,” said Baia, who last led Wilson to a sectional title in 2015, when the Lakewomen lost in the state finals.
