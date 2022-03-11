The tears were flowing so hard, it didn’t seem like they would ever stop.
A state soccer championship within reach slipped away and Lewiston-Porter burst into tears before the game ended. Nearly four months to the day later, the Lancers have earned a second chance at winning it all.
Soccer season has long ended, but Lew-Port is once again back in the Class B Far West Regionals, this time in girls basketball.
Seven — Elina Kunik, Natalie Schuey, Emilie Gray, Lucia Sanchez, Sarah Woods, Tessa Schuey and Sophie Auer — of the 12 Lancers were critical members of the soccer team that advanced to states for the first time in 27 years. Now they face Section V’s Waterloo at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rush-Henrietta for a chance to return to states in basketball for the first time since 1992.
Sure it is two different sports with two different coaching staffs, but the experience of competing in big games and being faced with difficult situations is an always transferable currency in any athletic event.
“Most of them have played on the biggest stage a New York State high school athlete can play on,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “If you can’t use that to give you a little bit of confidence, then I don’t know what will. That gave us a little bit of experience in the limelight.”
Not only does the experience bring confidence, but it also brings fearlessness. Lew-Port has seen the movie before and wants a rerun.
In soccer, Auer and Woods provided one of the most potent offensive tandems in Section VI, with Tessa Schuey playing a key defensive role. But in basketball, Auer and Schuey — the Niagara Frontier League co-players of the year — have a superb connection on the court, while Woods has become the team’s defensive stopper.
Auer was a co-NFL player of the year in soccer as well. And while Woods led Section VI in assists on the pitch, Schuey is the section’s assist leader in basketball with 152.
“You can control your nerves and just get into the game and not be scared,” Auer said. “You’ve been there before. It’s amazing when you have seven people who can put in the work and do everything. The athleticism that we have to go to states for soccer and maybe basketball is amazing.”
The Lancers won three sectional games against three of the top-10 soccer scorers in Section VI and they won back-to-back games against top-five scorers — Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof and Eden’s Jessica Zittel — on the hardwood.
That fearlessness will be needed against Waterloo, which is 24-0 and the top-ranked Class B team in the state according to the New York State Sports Writers Association. Waterloo is not only unbeaten this season, but has not lost since the 2020 sectional finals, compiling 38 consecutive wins.
“Expectations were high in soccer season and there was pressure on them,” Lindamer said. “We had high expectations too, but we don’t want this to be a grind. We want to enjoy the ride. I told the five starters before going out onto the floor to play for each other and that’s all that matters.”
After big soccer wins, Lew-Port went to Sanchez's house to celebrate. They decided to recreate the magic following the Class B-1 sectional title win Sunday in hopes of securing another bid to states.
“We are a really close team, we have really good chemistry and everything helps get better,” Schuey said.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
