LEWISTON — Players in the 33rd annual Senior Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club will try to tee it up again today after a persistent morning rain wiped out the first round on Wednesday.
Tournament co-director Dave Silver said they had hoped to get the 54-hole tournament underway but the course was too wet and there were puddles on the greens. “Rather than waiting and sending the players back out, we felt this was the fairest way for all the groups.”
The tournament will be played over 36 holes with players teeing off at 8 a.m. today followed by a shotgun start on Friday.
There are 78 players competing in four divisions — Seniors (55-64), Super Seniors (65-69), Legends (70-74) and Super Legends (75 and older).
Steve Maddalena returns for his second appearance after winning the Senior Division last year with a 2-under 208, five strokes better than Dave Bunker.
Maddalena’s bid for a second consecutive title likely will be challenged by Kevin VandenBerg of Syracuse, who finished tied for third last year. Maddalena and VandenBerg played in the Golfweek Senior National in June, VandenBerg winning the championship by two strokes over Maddalena.
They went head-to-head in the final round and VandenBerg holed four birdies to negate three bogeys for a 1-under 71. Maddalena kept the pressure on as he matched VandenBerg shot for shot on the front nine.
VandenBerg held a one-shot lead as the pair stood on the 18th tee. Unable to birdie the par-5, Maddalena posted a par to VandenBerg’s birdie, which secured the victory for the New York State native.
VandenBerg is the top-ranked senior amateur, according to Golfweek. Maddalena, of Jackson, Michigan, is ranked sixth. As a student at the University of Michigan, he played in the men’s Porter Cup in 1979 and 1980. He won the Golf Association of Michigan championship in June and was runner-up in the Society of Seniors Jack Hesler.
The Senior Division features two other players who finished in the top five last year: Michael Hughett of Owasso, Oklahoma and Marcus Beck of Tallahassee, Florida. They tied for fifth.
Hughett is well known in Oklahoma golf circles for his 24 championships in the Oklahoma Golf Association and he won the State Mid-Amateur in July at age 63. He was runner-up to Keith Decker in in the Senior Porter Cup in 2018.
Beck finished ninth in the Golfweek Senior Match Play and the Society of Seniors Jack Hesler this year.
Joe Shakten of Coral Springs, Florida, and Bryan Rodgers of Knoxville, Tennessee, are ranked 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the Golfweek rankings.
Silver likes the strength of the field.
“I think opening the Canadian border again helps," he said. "I think there are a lot of people with a chance to win championships. We’re looking forward to it.”
