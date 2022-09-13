Peter Martillotta has been playing for his father since his 8-and-under days. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to evaluate the trajectory of his soccer career.
Loving soccer was never an issue, but Martillotta had to decide if he wanted to play in college and if he was willing to give the necessary effort to make it happen. The answer became quite clear and Martillotta took his game to another gear.
He has been a varsity player since his freshman season at Royalton-Hartland, but since his revelation, Martillotta has become one of the best players to ever put on a jersey for the program. Martillotta’s success has also mirrored Roy-Hart’s.
The Rams are reigning two-time Niagara-Orleans League champions, with Martillotta the league’s player of the year a season ago. In the second game this season against Tapestry-Health Sciences on Sept. 7, the senior broke the school’s all-time record with 48 goals, held by former teammate Aidan Bligh.
It took less than a week for Martillotta to sit alone atop the record board after tallying nine points in an 8-0 win over Tonawanda on Monday to set a new school mark with 70 for his career.
“It’s something that I’ve been working at for four years,” Martillotta said. “To finally have it done feels great, but it’s something I have to put behind me now and focus on winning the league and hopefully a sectional championship.”
Greg Martillota is Roy-Hart's head coach as well as the second-leading goal scorer in Albion history. He hoped his son would play soccer one day. While his father’s passion for the sport was influential, Peter found his own joy in it and it has not only helped improve his skill, but his standing with teammates.
When the player-coach dynamic is also child-parent, it becomes a natural lightning rod for nepotism claims. Peter some says some of his teammates still razz him for being the coach’s favorite, but his effort outside of practice and out of season has kept the remarks from being literal.
No one can question Peter’s goal-scoring prowess when they know he is working on ball skills in the garage while snow is falling outside or in the summer when he snatches up a bag of balls to work on his game at the field with no crowd to watch.
“He grabs a bag of balls, goes across the street and puts in his time on things he thinks he needs to work on,” Greg said. “It’s rewarding to see him put in his own time and effort and just going to work.”
Being his son’s coach has also given Greg a premium seat throughout the years. He’s watched his son go from playing at an age that’s usually more organized running than soccer to one of the best players in Western New York.
Peter has 12 goals — the most in Section VI thus far — and one assist through Roy-Hart;s first four games, already in track to torch his 19-goal mark from last season.
“I never try to impose on him my wishes,” Greg said. “I try to let him have ownership of his play and encourage him to be a good example for his teammates.”
Barring injury, Peter will likely have made it difficult for anyone to touch his school records by the time the season ends. He’s accomplished just about everything a high school player could hope to achieve during his career, except a sectional championship.
The Rams lost to Lackawanna in the Class B-2 sectional final last season after playing the Steelers to a 0-0 draw in the first half. With this season being Peter’s last at Roy-Hart and playing for his father, capturing the school’s first Section VI crown since 2004 is the last accomplishment on his list.
“It’s something we’ve been working towards,” Peter said. “We came so close last year and to lose in the finals was heartbreaking for me and my dad. My dad’s never had a sectional title as a coach so I think doing it would be great for him as much as it would be for me.”
