NORTH TONAWANDA — Host North Tonawanda and its fans had something to cheer about Saturday.
In what was one of the the most intense finishes of the day, junior Dylan Gagnon defeated Sweet Home’s Cameron Millender in a sudden-death victory in the 152-pound finals. Gagnon said the momentum in the match came late in the third period after using what he described as an arm spin.
“I just felt him kind of mentally break (down) and he wasn’t ready for me to keep pushing the pace like I was,” Gagnon said, NT’s first state qualifier since Tyler Bartolomei won the 110 and 113 brackets in 2018 and 2019, respectively. “That definitely gave me that little confidence boost I needed to send it into overtime and then pull it out in overtime.”
There could be a third chapter between Gagnon-Millender coming up in Albany after the Sweet Home senior then defeated Clarence’s Joey Kelleher in the second-place match. During the Class A finals at Williamsville South on Feb. 4, Millender defeated Gagnon in the semifinal round in a 12-10 decision before his own second-place finish against Starpoint’s Zach Caldwell.
In what was the most intense finish of the day thus far, NT’s Dylan Gagnon defeats Sweet Home’s Cameron Millender in overtime, 9-4, to move to states in the 152! @GNN_Sports_ @NTLumberyard pic.twitter.com/98qT21SBa8— Joe Kraus (@ByJoeKraus) February 11, 2023
Family affair for Falcons
Niagara Wheatfield is sending seven wrestlers to Albany at the end of the month, including senior brothers Te’Shaun and Tremell Matthews.
Tremell was the No. 2 seed, and after pinning Niagara Falls’ Grady Peterson in the semifinals, defeated Clarence’s A.J. Didas in an 8-3 decision to secure the 132-pound bracket.
Te’Shaun, meanwhile, proved why he was the top-seed in the 138 bracket as he pinned all three opponents, including Chase Richards in the championship. This is Tremell’s second consecutive trip to states while Te’Shaun is making his first appearance after falling in consolations.
As Tremell said, being able to share this experience with his brother is a great feeling.
“It's exciting to be honest, because when he does something good then that makes me want to do something good,” Tremell said. “It just kind of pushes each other, so, it’s really amazing to be honest.”
“Those brothers came out of the (NWAA) program,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Rick Sweney said, also praising their older brother, Trevon, who now competes at Niagara Community College. “(Tremell and Te’Shaun) have been a blessing… They've been dedicated wrestlers all summer with us, you know. But they're just great athletes. And they're good kids. … That makes a difference.”
It seems to be a family tradition for the Ciccos family and Falcons wrestling.
First it was Dan then Matt who found success on the mat. Now, it’s Joe, who looks to continue the family tradition in Albany. Joe, a junior, finished second overall by defeating Hamburg’s Evan Braunscheidel in the true second-place match.
“It's a great school to go to,” Cicco, a junior, said of Niagara-Wheatfield. “Just an honor to be here.”
Hall’s unforgettable day
Niagara Falls is bringing five wrestlers to the state capital yet perhaps the biggest storyline from all of Saturday’s action came out of the Wolverines camp.
After falling to the eventual 215 champion Casey Robinson of Niagara Wheatfield, senior Cameron Hall bounced back and had an unbelievable finish. After taking down Amherst’s Josh Knobloch and Ken-Ton’s Islam Dubashi to advance through the true second-place match, Hall found himself in a rematch with Williamsville North-East’s Max Smith, a rematch of the Section VI Class AA finals on Feb. 4.
Hall said the first loss against Smith was all the motivation he needed heading into this past weekend, with the re-match ending in a 3-1 finish to send Hall to Albany as his Wolverines career winds down.
“You should let an early loss inspire you to work harder (and) get better,” Hall said. “It should make you a little angry and make you want to go that much harder to beat the kid next time.”
Like last week at Williamsville North High School, the Hall-Smith match-up had all eyes watching in the NT gym as this was the last battle of the entire event.
“The fact that so many people were there to congratulate me just elevated that experience,” Hall said. “I will never forget this day.”
An old Jack returns
Saturday marked the first time North Tonawanda hosted the state qualifier since 2018.
This came after Wednesday’s announcement that Starpoint canceled its season, leaving Section VI Wrestling to find a new venue. Former North Tonawanda wrestling coach Dan Fire was also in attendance Saturday and proudly served as head of security inside the gym.
The program’s all-time leader in wins, Fire said his original plan was to fly in from his new home in Oklahoma to the Lumber City as a spectator. But when they asked him to help on the floor-level, Fire said he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to help out.
“To see the state qualifier here, that’s the jewel — to get to states,” Fire said, who was in the coaches’ corner when Dan Poulsen won NT’s lone state championship in the 250 bracket in 1995 and then saw Troy Keller’s second-place finish in the 145 bracket during 2016, his final season. “To be able to hold that tournament is a real honor.”
The inaugural state qualifier for Section VI wrestling was held on Feb. 29, 1964 inside the Erie Tech Sports Arena in Williamsville. One year later, Maryvale High School became the first school to host the state qualifier on Feb. 27, 1965.
Erie Tech Sports Arena would then serve as the site from 1966 through 1970 before Niagara Wheatfield hosted the eighth state qualifier on March 6, 1971. Since then, the state qualifiers have been held at either a high school or college in Western New York, with the exception of 2005. That year, the state qualifiers were held inside the Ralph Wilson Fieldhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.