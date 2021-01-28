Section VI votes to postpone wrestling to spring

High school wrestling isn't being denied, but it is being delayed.
After convening Thursday, Section VI executive director Mark DiFilippo and Western New York's executive committee has decided to push the wrestling season back, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Wrestling will take place in the new spring season for 2021, running from May 10 to June 30.
That means wrestling will join the full slate of sports for the spring, including tennis, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, baseball and softball.
One other piece of note from Thursday is Section VI will not be sending its spring sports teams to any New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments, to ensure the athletes in those sports get their full seasons of play in. As of Thursday, NYSPHSAA is scheduled to conduct regional and state championships for the spring, but it has canceled all such events for both the 2020-21 fall and winter seasons.
The decision to push wrestling back comes a day after leaders of WNY's health departments in its five collective counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara — released a joint statement, urging the section to either postpone or outright cancel the wrestling season until "community transmission of COVID-19 is significantly lower."
This joint statement noted the difficulties of safely conducting a high-risk sport like wrestling, specifically due to its "sparring" in face-to-face proximity for extended amounts of time in practice and in matches, which is said to increase the risk of coronavirus transmission. It also notes how wearing a mask on the mat could be considered a choking hazard, which would prevent athletes from being able to compete while also wearing a form of protection that slows the spread of the virus.
It is uncommon for most states, but Pennsylvania has adapted by requiring its high school wrestlers to mask up on the mat.
Also in this statement, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) regarding an outbreak at a wrestling tournament was cited and published Tuesday.
The cited event took place in December 2020, and through diagnostic testing and contact tracing, this tournament reportedly led to hundreds of contacts over three different counties, a pause on all winter sports in one of those three counties, a loss of in-person school days for a significant period and ultimately one death, due to multiple exposure sources there.
This news comes nearly a week after the New York State Department of Health issued guidelines to allow high-risk sports, as those in the winter season — basketball, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading — are slated to begin Monday.
Due to state officials giving respective sections the ability to adjust schedules for their areas, Section VI has a new timeline for its remaining sports seasons. The winter season — which includes swimming and bowling, in addition to those sports returning Monday — will go from Feb. 1 to March 27.
The fall sports season II — comprised of football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading — will take place from March 22 to May 15.
