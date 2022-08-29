The new fall high school sports season will start on time.
Section VI and WNY Sports Officials came to an agreement Monday with the help of officials from the New York State Public High School Sports Athletic Association, putting an end to a pay dispute that had threatened to sideline local teams.
"At approximately 5:30pm (Monday), Section VI agreed to an agreement with the WNY Sports Officials," read a statement released Monday evening by Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo, the former Niagara Wheatfield athletic director. "All involved are pleased to be moving forward with Fall Sports on behalf of our member schools and most importantly our student-athletes. We are appreciative of the assistance from Dr. Robert Zayas and Todd Nelson from NYSPHSAA.
"Section VI continues to value the work of our Sports Officials on behalf of our student-athletes. We look forward to a momentous year of Sports in Western New York."
Late last week, news broke that Section VI referees were threatening to sit out games from Aug. 29 through Sept. 10 while their association contract expired Aug. 31.
A press release sent by the High School Sports Officials of Western New York blamed the section: "The sticking point lies with Section VI, who is unwilling to increase referees (sic) pay in times of inflation even after their pay was frozen for two years.”
Zayas, NYSPHSAA president, quickly announced on Twitter that he had requested a meeting between Section VI and the officials Monday in Buffalo.
“Both groups want a resolution for the betterment of students,” Zayas wrote at the time. “I look forward to meeting. Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.