Section VI again pushes back winter start

The Section VI Executive Committee has voted to further delay the start of winter sports until Jan. 18 and cancel the indoor track and field competitive season, it announced Wednesday. The section had previously made the decision to pause the season until Jan. 4.
“We as a Section remain committed to conducting our winter sport seasons,” Section VI President Brett Banker, athletic director of the Ken-Ton school district, said in a statement. “We are hopeful that by making this difficult decision, we are giving our communities, health departments, school officials and families just a bit more time.”
Last week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the decision to cancel all winter state championships and in doing so, has given sections the opportunity to extend the traditional winter season.
“We are encouraged by the measured and cautious reopening plan that the Department of Health and Governor’s Office have endorsed,” Banker said. “Schools are opening up. By starting winter sports on January 18 it allows us time to examine the numbers after the holiday season and gives athletic departments time to better prepare.”
By delaying the winter season, Section VI officials are hopeful that as Gov. Andrew Cuomo examines high risk sports, the data will yield something different than what has been assumed since August.
"Our athletes, coaches and athletic departments continue to implement and follow mitigating measures that have proven to keep athletes safe during practice and competition and we are confident these same measures will have the same result in sports that have not been permitted to play, yet," read the press release.
The decision to cancel indoor track was made due to a lack of available facilities, Section VI said. Indoor track meets are typically hosted by local colleges, and due to other commitments, this year's season would have been limited to just three weeks in January.
Indoor track is considered a low-risk sport, but that label "did not mesh with the experiences of athletic directors," Thursday's press release said. "When the first week was eventually canceled because athletes would not have enough practice sessions, a remaining two-week season was difficult to justify. Schools remained very concerned about unsafe practice conditions and transporting students."
