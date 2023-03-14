Over four decades, Bill Shaw has seen it all when it comes to Section VI girls basketball.
As a long-time coach at Lockport and now Williamsville North, Shaw has either coached teams or watched other programs have postseason success and watch the sport evolve from a defensive gridlock to more dynamic scoring.
But with all of these accolades and the expansion of girls basketball in Western New York, Section VI, in terms of hardware, has a challenging time beating Section V, especially in the Far West Regionals, which were held this past Saturday at Buffalo State University.
Randolph and Panama advanced in Class C and D against their Rochester opponents but talented teams from Lancaster (AA), Hamburg (A) and Depew (B) lost by a combined score of 24 points.
Even with these losses, those in the Section VI girls basketball community believes the gap between Section V and Section VI is shrinking on and off the court.
Section VI is starting to produce more high-level scholarship players, like Hamburg’s Clara Strack (Virginia Tech), Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan (Illinois) and Lancaster’s Madison Francis, who is one of the top players in the country in the Class of 2025.
“They have more opportunities for the younger kids than we have around here,” Shaw said. “And so, you get more kids that are playing at a younger age, you got a bigger pool to choose from and naturally you’re going to, probably, you’re going to be better. So that’s the major factor right there.”
As a coach who recruits not only in his backyard of Niagara County, but across New York State, NCCC coach Nate Beutel says a result signs are changing is the amount of girls committing to Division I basketball, which is now up to half a dozen this winter.
In all his years of coaching, Beutel said he can’t remember the last time Western New York had this many commits in a single year.
“That’s a direct result of those kids putting in the time and the work and getting themselves on the correct circuits and getting the right amount of exposure in the offseason and then being on the Section VI platform as well,” Beutel said.
One of the reasons why the gap is shrinking is the fact more girls are starting to play basketball at an earlier age. This year, underclassmen like Wilson’s Peyton McInnis and Starpoint’s Megan Milleville helped lead their programs to sectional championship appearances.
Along with more young girls playing at an earlier rate, the influence of AAU — for better or worse — has helped expand the sport. A former AAU coach himself, Wilson coach Brian Baker said the experience of playing in off-season tournaments helps them once the sectional postseason gets underway.
“We look at some of the kids around Western New York and some of these girls are in middle school,” Baker said. “And for them to be able to step on the stage and play in the bright lights, under that kind of pressure, you’re not just doing that once a year. All those AAU big tournaments, big games, they’re preparing them for those moments. and you can tell the teams that have been there and the teams that are first timers there and it’s tough to shoot at some of these different locations that you’re at.”
•••
While the talent level is at an equal level between the two sections, Beutel and Shaw both said Section V currently has a slight advantage in terms of providing more opportunities and promoting the sport.
Shaw would like to have a roundtable discussion with local superintendents and athletic directors on how to grow all sports in Western New York.
Emphasizing there is not one singular person to blame for this, Beutel said there are opportunities for Section VI to help promote girls basketball even further, even offering to host a showcase inside NCCC Gymnasium.
This would be in addition to Baker and Shaw spearheading the return of the Section V versus Section VI Showcase for the 2023-24 season, a popular event during the regular season placed on hold the last three years due to the pandemic.
“I’d like to get some sort of showcase going on,” Beutel said of his suggestion. “Whether it’s a Coaches vs. Cancer (game), whether it’s a Niagara Orleans — NFL challenge, whatever. I don’t know what the coaches want, but I’d be happy to be involved in something. … That would be just another little feather in our cap to kind of make girls basketball more prominent in Western New York.”
With the hopes of bringing Williamsville North back to the state semifinals one more time before he retires, Shaw does believe Western New York is catching up to Rochester — and is on the cusp of passing, especially after what he saw this past Saturday at Buffalo State.
Shaw said Section VI should have won four of the five games this year, instead of two. Video review also showed that Hamburg should have beaten Canandaigua, but a third-quarter free throw by Strack was not counted in the official scorebook and the Bulldogs lost in overtime.
“I can’t remember a time that I can think of when that’s been the case, where you go, ‘We have a legitimate shot at winning five of these games.’” said Shaw, whose 2016 Spartans team remains the only Section VI Class AA girls basketball team to advance past the Far West Regional. “So yeah, I think the gap is closing. I think it’s closing slowly, but you got to push opportunities for these kids, especially the young kids. And, as long as there are opportunities for them, the gap will start to close.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.