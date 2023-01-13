ORCHARD PARK — When Sean McDermott first strolled in to One Bills Drive, he inherited a team filled with players more preoccupied with their first trip of the postseason than a trip to the Meadowlands the week before.
Three-hundred sixty-six days later, McDermott led a turnaround that resulted in the Bills snapping a 17-year playoff drought. Six years into the job, McDermott’s squad is set to play a team from Florida in the AFC Wild Card once again, but this time as Super Bowl favorites rather than a surprising feel-good story.
The Bills overhauled their roster to back into the playoffs in 2017 and then did so again to return to the Wild Card two years later. But even with a roster that was the hot pick to win the Super Bowl coming into the year, McDermott may be in the midst of his best coaching job since coming to Buffalo.
McDermott has guided the Bills through a racially motivated shooting, sky-high expectations, a mountain of injuries, a mid-season slump, two monumental snowstorms and a near-death incident that rattled the entire NFL.
Sure, Buffalo had the talent overcome the vast variety of adversity it faced, but the culture established by McDermott since arriving was the catalyst that enabled the Bills to navigate all of the road blocks, any number of which could have made a team crumble.
“He's for the boys, man. McDermott is for the boys,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “And as a player, that's the best feeling ever to have a coach that is for his players. … I'm thankful to be a part of what he's doing and I'm thankful to have a leader like him cause he's true, like as a dad, as a person and as a coach, you know, like he just does it the right way.”
Change was imminent the moment McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane arrived from Carolina. Veteran players who had success were released or not retained, including trading top-five picks Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus.
There was a notable difference in not just McDermott’s detail for practice, but preparation for practice compared to the Rex Ryan era. The change culture went from a belief of mediocrity to a playoff-caliber was gradual.
Twenty-two members of the 2016 53-man roster finished McDermott’s first season. And even though the Bills made the playoffs, everyone knew an even greater shift was coming.
Veterans Eric Wood and Richie Incognito retired after the season, while quarterback Tyrod Taylor was traded. Kyle Williams retired following the 2018 season and All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy was released just before the 2019 campaign.
By opening day in 2019, there were only 29 players left from the previous squad. But the culture had already shifted. During a 2018 season that saw cornerback Vontae Davis retire at halftime, the Bills finished 6-10, but were fully engaged until the end of the season thanks to an influx of rookies like Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Taron Johnson.
When the Bills play the Dolphins on Sunday, there will be 29 players and 15 coaches from the 2019 Wild Card loss to Houston and eight from the 10-3 playoff loss to Jacksonville in 2017. Six of those players have left and come back, signifying how stable the organization has become throughout McDermott’s tenure.
“In 2020 we used the least amount of players in the NFL and we had a really successful season,” said long snapper Reid Ferguson, who is the last holdover from the Ryan era. “That kind of spoke to me as they wanted to get their core culture of guys on the team and run things they wanted it run. It was gradual, but it was easy to see early on where they wanted to carry this team.”
•••
To assume McDermott is the same person and coach now as he was upon hiring would be false. He was known as a yeller during his stint as Panthers defensive coordinator, but players say he’s mellowed now that he’s responsible for an entire team.
There’s still an intensity to McDermott that sometimes seems glued to his face. Safety Dean Marlowe was with him for two seasons in Carolina and the first three in Buffalo. He says McDermott — who is selective about publicly allowing his emotions to slip through his stone-faced demeanor — will sometimes crack a joke, but he’s still so intense that players don’t immediately notice.
“I know him on a deeper level than others might and he definitely can have dry humor,” said Marlowe, who was re-acquired by the Bills at the trade deadline. “People are like, ‘What is McDermott saying?’ But he’s just messing around.”
Success and world events have also forced McDermott to adapt. The Bills are winners of three consecutive AFC East titles and were a step away from the Super Bowl in 2020, wiping away the underdog persona coaches often covet.
COVID-19 and vaccines proved to be divisive among players last season and at times differing opinions spilled into the public on social media. McDermott has learned to manage personalities rather than focusing much of his efforts on how to beat an opponent.
“The culture is totally a different,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “Sean and Beane have been able to get high-character guys in the locker room that want to win. Culture changes with expectations, too. We have a lot expectations, and with that comes confidence, and I think that’s changed the culture, too.”
In the last year, McDermott has proven his ability to endear himself and lead a team in significant situations, oftentimes in areas that do not pertain to football.
McDermott was at the forefront when the Bills became a significant presence in the aftermath of the Tops Markets shooting. Then there was a pre-Thanksgiving storm that re-routed a home game to Detroit, as the Bills played three games in 12 days. A month later, McDermott guided the team through a blizzard that prevented Buffalo from returning immediately after a Christmas Eve game in Chicago.
He once again was a calming presence when Damar Hamlin collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said McDermott was more focused on being at the hospital with Hamlin than coaching a game and was adamant about postponing or canceling it. Those tend to be the moments the galvanize a group of players with different beliefs and emotions.
“He’s always had it in him,” Marlowe said. “Since his days back in Carolina, he’s always been a whole-hearted type of football coach. It doesn’t surprise me, but I think the way he’s handled these situations the last 10-11 weeks has been amazing.”
