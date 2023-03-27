The person calling defensive plays for the Bills this season appears to be the architect of the defense.
Buffalo coach Sean McDermott told reporters at the NFL owners meetings on Monday at Phoenix that he’s leaning towards calling the signals this season, saying, “It’s heading towards me, really, at this point.”
Leslie Frazier, who has been the Bills defensive coordinator since McDermott was hired in 2017, announced he was taking a one-year absence and the team had yet to make an announcement for his replacement.
McDermott spent eight years as a defensive coordinator, two coming with the Eagles and six with the Panthers. While Frazier was the primary play-caller in Buffalo, the scheme is reflective of the one used by McDermott in Carolina and he has stepped in two call the plays on occasion.
With McDermott prepared to call the plays, he also said he doesn’t anticipate hiring anyone new to the staff at this point. The Bills currently have two former coordinators on staff, including senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb, who was hired shortly before Frazier’s departure and was most recently the interim defensive coordinator for Carolina. Defensive line coach Eric Washington was the defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2018 and 2019.
““I’ve got tons of confidence in the guys we have around me that if I need to toss it to them from time to time, I can do that,” McDermott said.
Roughly half of NFL coaches call their own plays, but most of them have offensive backgrounds. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley has called the defensive signals during his two-year stint and former Bills coach Rex Ryan also used to call his own plays.
•••
The Bills also reportedly reached a one-year agreement with safety Taylor Rapp on Monday, according to multiple outlets and general manager Brandon Beane.
Rapp is a former second-round pick who has spent his entire four-year career with the Rams, starting 48 games, including 33 the last two seasons. He has made 330 career tackles and nine interceptions during his career, with at least 92 tackles in three of his four seasons in the league.
The 26-year-old is one of three members of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning squad to join the Bills, along with Von Miller and David Edwards.
While Buffalo has not formally announced the signing, Beane said the Bills have plans for an agreement and won’t be official until Rapp returns from a vacation with his wife to take a physical. He also says that anyone signed leading up the draft will likely be under $2 million.
In addition to Rapp, the Bills made official the re-signing of offensive lineman David Quessenberry to a one-year deal. The 32-year-old came to Buffalo from Tennessee last season and started three games, primarily at right tackle.
