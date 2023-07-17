LEWISTON — When the Porter Cup launched its inaugural women’s tournament at the Niagara Falls Country Club in 2013, it came with unprecedented measures. At the time, the number of events dedicated for female amateurs to compete were hard to find.
But since future LPGA golfer Casie Cathrea became the first champion a decade ago, the women’s field who travel to Niagara County for the week grew each year but didn’t have enough fanfare as anticipated. The problem with its lack of notoriety wasn’t caused by a lack of numbers who competed from the United States and internationally. Rather, it was the scheduling of the tournament — Wednesday through Friday in early June during school and work hours — that caused the challenge, compared to the men’s division, which was held during mid-July.
For the 64th edition of the classic, the women’s division ran simultaneously with the men’s this past Wednesday through Saturday. As Porter Cup assistant tournament director Marty Shimmel explained, the opportunity to merge the two events was an opportunity explored for the past couple years.
“We’ve always had a top notch field in the women’s field,” said Shimmel, also the tournament’s media chairman. “But this gives the women a better chance to play four days instead of three (and) play on the weekend when we tend to get our bigger crowds on Friday and Saturday. And the way we’re alternating the tee times the last few days, the ladies are really getting a lot of notoriety that, normally, they wouldn’t have gotten.”
How the tee times were scheduled for the final round Saturday allowed spectators to watch Canadian Sarah Gallagher secure the victory on the final hole during a passing rain shower. Plus, the trophy ceremony allowed Gallagher and the other top female finalists to be honored alongside their male counterparts, led by champion Juan Martín Loureiro of Argentina.
Those who competed in the Porter Cup themselves also enjoyed the change, which even featured three sets of siblings (Cade and Julia McLaughlin, Jacob and Chloe Tarkany and Michael and Ella Weber) competing with their families also in attendance.
After taking part in the event last June, Augusta, Georgia resident and soon-to-be Yale sophomore Mia Sessa wanted to return to the classic because of the overall environment NFCC provides and she wanted a tournament to compete in while living in New York over the summer. This year, Sessa was glad to see familiar faces on the men’s side, including fellow Yale teammate Ben Carpenter.
“I’ve been loving it so far,” said Sessa following her opening round Wednesday. She later finished tied for fifth place at 11-over. “I mean, it’s bringing a different crowd here. Lots more sponsors and overall (a) bigger tournament and I do know a couple guys in the field that I haven’t seen in a while. So it’s been nice to reconnect with them and it’s been really fun, overall, to see them here too at the same time.”
Another veteran of the Porter Cup, Peyton Costabile also appreciated the atmosphere around NFCC during the four-day event. The Ayr, Ontario native returned to Lewiston for a third consecutive year and had experience golfing in larger-scale situations, including winning the Ontario junior championship in Brockville in August 2021.
After spending last year as part of the women’s golf program at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Costabile will now continue with the Towson program. Competing in front of the larger crowd at NFCC, she said, motivated her to perform at an even higher level.
“(Having) some more (NFCC) members and people just around the area to come out and watch, it’s just awesome,” said Costabile following her opening round Wednesday and later finished in 11th at 20-over. “Just kind of keeps you going and keeps you wanting to make those birdies to be in those final groups on the final day.”
Dena Armstrong has seen many changes with the Porter Cup since she first became involved in 1972. After holding nearly every position from scoreboard to chairperson, Armstrong has served as the Porter Cup tournament director and is a liaison between the tournament’s executive committee and the board of the NFCC.
Once it was decided the tournaments would be merged into the same four days, Armstrong said the logistics were the same as in years past when the tournaments ran separately and still solely operated by volunteer members of the NFCC. This year’s field for the Porter Cup included only 28 women compared to 65 men as the dates overlapped with the North & South amateur championship held in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
With the plan to continue merging the tournaments starting next year, Armstrong said the goal is to be “cognizant” of other men’s and women’s tournament dates to have the highest quality in both fields for the local area to enjoy.
“I think the word’s out now about the women and men playing together, which I think is a popular draw,” Armstrong said. “And then with the women coming back next year after having to play in the North & South this year, I think we’ll be fine.”
“The men and the women and their families leaving this tournament are going to be our best ambassadors,” added Shimmel. “... I think that’s going to be a start, following up with their college teammates.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.