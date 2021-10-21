YOUNGSTOWN — Any team hoping to knock out Lewiston-Porter girls soccer in sectionals better score a lot, because slowing down Sarah Woods and Sophie Auer may be an impossible feat.
No tandem in Section VI scores more often and no pair is involved in as many scoring plays than Woods and Auer. Both are among the best finishers in the section and both can create opportunities for teammates.
Together, Woods and Auer are one of two sets of teammates in Section VI — along with Iroquois’ Morgan Kulniszewski and Tessa Muskopf — to have more than 20 goals apiece this season. Woods, Auer and Grand Island’s Avery Mondoux tied for the Niagara Frontier League lead with 63 points this season, which is also fourth in Section VI.
But as gifted as the two are individually, they are truly lethal because their abilities are complimentary. Woods is the playmaker, holding the ball in search of the best scoring chance, while Auer is a pure goal scorer.
They power a Lancer offense that has scored two goals or more in all but one game this season, and that 0-0 tie with Grand Island is the only game either player has been kept off the scoresheet in 2021.
That means when No. 3 Lew-Port opens sectional play in the Class B1 quarterfinals against No. 6 Olean at 6 p.m. tonight, any team intending to send the Lancers home better bring a serious scoring punch.
“When (Woods) gets the ball on her foot, you know she’s going to do something with it and find someone that’s going to create an opportunity for us,” Auer said. “I like to move more off the ball and I don’t like to hold the ball at my feet because I know there are other people on the team that do that better than me.”
Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney saw Woods’ ability at an early age. Woods became the second freshman to play varsity for Forney in 2018 — Auer, Jordan Niccola and Rebecca Hoffman made the squad as ninth-graders in 2019 — and she has tallied double-digit assists in each of her four seasons.
Woods’ greatest gift is a pension for maintaining control of the ball for long stretches. Forney is quick to point out the ball is not glued to Woods’ feet out of selfishness. Quite the opposite. The senior is always looking for an open teammate, and when she can’t, Woods finishes the play herself.
It is hard to argue Forney’s point as Woods leads Section VI in assists and is the lone player in the section to have 20 goals and 20 assists this season. Her 21 goals and 21 assists give her 173 career points — 56 goals and 61 assists — heading into her final sectional run.
Whether it is playing for Lew-Port or club soccer with the Western New York Flash, Woods has always been around other players who can score, which has allowed her to develop a pass-first style in her game.
“I’m definitely not just looking to score for myself,” Woods said. “If you know your stats and try to boost your stats, you get too caught up in that and not focus on winning the game. I just try to make the best play.”
Don’t tell Auer that Woods holds the ball too much, either. She is content letting Woods dribble, because she prefers to work off the ball and find openings in the defense. Auer is fourth in Section VI with 27 goals and 17 came off assists from Woods.
Auer surpassed 50 career goals in a 10-1 win over Lockport on Oct. 13, as her goal output has increased by 10 in each of the last two seasons. She had a breakout 17-goal sophomore season last year, but she has become one of the premier scorers in WNY this fall, tallying more hat tricks (6) than games without a goal (2).
Early in her career, Auer would get frustrated if she was not able to finish a scoring chance, but she has realized there are multiple scoring opportunities throughout a game, particularly with the connection shared with Woods.
“If you don’t score on one play, you can turn around and score on the next play,” Auer said. “As an athlete, you have to be determined and you can’t focus on the last play. The mentality of, ‘I didn’t score here, I’m never going to score again,’ has to change, and that’s where you start to improve.”
Chasing another championship
Lew-Port has a unique opportunity after moving to Class B this season. The Lancers won the Class A2 sectional championship last year and few teams get the chance to win sectional championships in two different classifications.
Standing in the way is defending Class B1 champ East Aurora, whose lone loss of the season came to North Tonawanda on Sept. 4. The No. 2 Blue Devils also feature Anna Bean, who leads Section VI with 43 goals and 105 points. City Honors is the No. 1 seed, led by Uma Bhattacharjee’s 24 goals and seven assists.
“We’re obviously confident because we did win the A2 championship last year, but we know East Aurora is a very good team and they’ve been a good team for years,” Woods said. “We never play them and they don’t really play teams we play. So we don’t really know what to expect, but we are very confident.”
That confidence has been built on an ability to score goals at a high clip, allowing Lew-Port to overcome slow starts and early deficits. In the only loss of the season, the Lancers fell behind 3-0 to Grand Island, but rallied to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second half.
“We’ve started a bit slow, got down by a goal and came back,” Forney said. “Our mantra is don’t panic and just keep playing the game and work ourselves into the game. We haven’t really been in a position where we’ve had to panic.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.