Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants failed to reach agreements on a long-term contract extensions by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running backs with the option of playing for a tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off.
The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, on March 6. The Giants gave the franchise tag to the 26-year-old Barkley in March, giving the two sides four months to reach an agreement on a new deal by the July 17 deadline at 4 p.m.
Jacobs has been clear about his position all along, even saying at one point he would be a “hero turned villain” if forced to play under the tag.
Barkley was also not happy being tagged, especially after running for a career-best 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns and sharing the team lead with 57 receptions last season in what was his second Pro Bowl season. It was a big reason why New York reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The $10.1 million salary will leave Barkley among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, but the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year felt it was a sign of disrespect after being one of the main faces of the franchise for the past five years.
San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara $15 million) and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) are the top four earners among the NFL’s running backs in average annual salary. Dalvin Cook, who was to earn $12.6 million with Vikings, was cut in a salary cap move and Joe Mixon of Cincinnati recently took a cut to stay in Cincinnati.
Giants players report to training camp on July 25 and there is a chance Barkley, who has not signed the tender the Giants gave him after being franchised, may sit out a major part of the camp.
Barkley had added agent Ed Berry of Creative Artists Agency to help Kim Miale of Roc Nation reach a deal last month, but the two sides never got it done.
The Giants and general manager Joe Schoen seemed content with the tag, possibly because of Barkley’s history with injuries and the devaluation of the running back position in recent years.
Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys signed his tender offer unlike Barkley and Jacobs.
