Anthony Delisanti is headed to the U.S. Amateur Championship.
The Sanborn native posted a pair of 67s to finish 10-under par and win the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton.
Delisanti currently players for Valparaiso University, where he has won two Missouri Valley Conference championships. The Niagara Wheatfield graduate is also a three-time Buffalo Distrct champion.
Delisanti is slated to participate in the Porter Cup and tee off at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club.
