LEWISTON — Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti has had quite a start to the work week.
He had finished 10-under par with a pair of 67 scores and won the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier to advance to the overall championship next month in Paramus, New Jersey.
The momentum continued less than 48 hours later, on a course where he works as an employee when not competing for Valparaiso during the school year.
With a score of 6-under-par 64, the Niagara Wheatfield alum stood at the top of the leaderboard in the men’s field after the first round of the 64th Porter Cup concluded Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
In what was his third appearance in the classic, Delisanti birdied six times through his opening round and on consecutive occasions twice on the second and third holes and then again on 14 and 15. Delisanti also needed just two shots on the seventh hole.
Along with his recent appearances, Delisanti is the three-time Buffalo District champion and, as he said after his round, it’s not how you start but how you finish in these tournaments that matter most. His focus for the Porter Cup, Delisanti said, is “to keep the putter hot.”
“Everyone playing knows it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Delisanti said. “It’s a long week, so, you gotta play (consistently). You got to play well all four days to win this thing. So, obviously a good start, so try and keep it going tomorrow.”
Right behind Delisanti is Scarsdale native Charlie Berridge with a score of 5-under-par 65. Not only is this Berridge’s first time competing in the classic, this weekend marks his first time visiting Niagara Falls after participating in various hockey tournaments in high school.
Heading into his redshirt sophomore year at UC Berkeley in California, Berridge found some rhythm on the back nine, birdying three times in a four-hole stretch (10, 12, 13). However, after the 13th hole, Berridge shot par the rest of the first day. Berridge described NFCC as a “tough” course to play but is eager to play again the next three days.
“It’s not easy, there’s some really bad spots,” Berridge said. “You can play yourself around the greens, especially with some of these pins, some really tough pins, some tough holes coming down the stretch. It’s a tough finish — 16, 17, 18. But the course is in great shape.”
Tonawanda’s Ryan Edholm (Canisius College) is currently in a six-way tie for eighth with a score of 2-under-par 68. Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela and Buffalo’s Ryan Hart (Florida) are in an eight-way tie for 14th with scores of 1-under-par 69.
John Daly II (Arkansas) is in an eight-way tie for 23rd with an even-par of 70 while last year’s runner-up Garrett Engle (University of Tennessee Chattanooga) stands tied for 37th with a score of 2-over-par 72.
Gallagher takes first-round lead on women’s field
Wednesday also marked the first year the women’s tournament ran simultaneously as the men’s instead of during the week in mid-June.
Through the first day, Ball State soon-to-be sophomore Sarah Gallagher stands alone in first place with a score of 2-under-par 68. Gallagher grew up in Blue Mountain, Ontario, roughly a three-hour drive from the country club, where her practice round Tuesday marked her ninth career round on the course.
Gallagher admitted she left some opportunities out on the course as she bogeyed on the fifth, ninth and 16th holes but was “pretty happy” with her bunker play. Gallagher also birdied five times, including back-to-back on the 12th and 13th holes. The experience from competing with the Cardinals in Mid-American Conference play, she said, helped her mature as she gained more experience playing.
“Playing in college golf has (made me) become more independent,” Gallagher said. “... Playing a lot of golf throughout the whole year makes a huge difference coming into the summer because I’m not starting in April, I’m starting in January. So, there’s no break for me, which definitely helps at this time of year.”
Right behind Gallagher is Augusta’s Mia Sessa with a score of 1-over-par 71. The soon-to-be Yale sophomore birdied on four separate holes, including on holes five, six and eight. Sessa had an opportunity to take the lead but bogeyed on the 14th and 17th holes.
This is Sessa’s second year competing in Lewiston and the positive experience last June is what made her eager to return. For the course, the greens were rolling at a good speed, from her view. Heading into the rest of the week, it’s all about staying positive.
“(I’m) keeping some good swing thoughts in mind and trying to hit my spots a little bit more on the greens,” Sessa said. “I’m trying to knock (the ball) a little bit closer and give myself some good birdie chances going into tomorrow.”
On the women’s side, Clarence’s Victoria Leach (Stetson) is in an eight-way tie for fourth with a score of 73. Williamsville’s Amanda Gaffney (SUNY Cortland) and East Aurora’s Gwendolyn Yarnall are tied for 19th with a 9-over-par 79.
Fifteen-year-old Lily Zhang of Williamsville is tied for 15th with a 6-over-par 76 while Clarence’s Rosalie DiNunzio (Indiana State) is 22nd with an 11-over-par 81.
The Porter Cup continues with its second day starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Women’s
1; Sarah Gallagher; 68; -2
2; Mia Sessa; 71; +1
3; Natasha Korman; 72; +2
T-4; Victoria Leach; 73; +3
T-4; Madelin Boyd; 73; +3
T-4; Myranda Quinton; 73; +3
T-4; Alexandra Naumovski; 73; +3
T-4; Ella Weber; 73; +3
T-4; Haley Yerxa; 73; +3
T-4; Peyton Costabile; 73; +3
T-4; Chloe Tarkany; 73; +3
Men’s
1; Anthony Delisanti; 64; -6
2; Charlie Berridge; 65; -5
3; Calen Sanderson; 66; -4
T-4; Ben Carpenter; 67; -3
T-4; Blake Wisdom; 67; -3
T-4; Shubham Jaglan; 67; -3
T-4; Noah Kumar; 67; -3
T-8; Charles Fitzsimmons; 68; -2
T-8; Charlie Bundy; 68; -2
T-8; Ryan Edholm; 68; -2
T-8; Gaven Lane; 68; -2
T-8; Juan Martin Loureiro; 68; -2
T-8; Blaike Perkins; 68; -2
