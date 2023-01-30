NIL sponsorships are reshaping the landscape of college athletics. Football and basketball players are getting millions in endorsements and players are starting to follow the money when it comes to choosing schools.
Golf is a different animal, however. It doesn’t get the same funding or attention that football and basketball, so NIL deals aren’t as hefty or common. But eventually, a sport built on money is going to fall in line with the other sports at the amateur level.
Neither Anthony Delisanti or Nick LoTempio wanted to miss out.
Delisanti, a Sanborn native, wasn’t actively looking for endorsements when his fellow Niagara Wheatfield alum called around Christmas. LoTempio owns The Links Golf & Tap in Niagara Falls and is looking to franchise around the country, while Delisanti could use extra funding to play bigger and better amateur tournaments over the summer.
The pair had never met, but they had mutual friends and also needed one another. Delisanti was the Missouri Valley Conference champion during his freshman season at Valparaiso last year and is looking to take another leap in his career.
In exchange for wearing Links and TrackMan — for which LoTempio has marketing rights — apparel during amateur tournaments, Delisanti will be able to use the TrackMan at The Links and LoTempio will help finance his tournament fees this summer.
“With Nick's help, that will open some doors to possibly trying to play more of them over the summer,” Delisanti said. “Because obviously, the travel expenses, the entry fee — stuff like that gets pretty expensive, for sure. His help would definitely allow me to play a few more of those events if I can get into them, for sure.”
“Definitely looking to get into some of the elite amateur series events,” Delisanti said. “A couple that I'm kind of really highlighting would be the Sunnehanna Am, which is in Pittsburgh, the Northeast, which is in Rhode Island. Really just just trying to move my ranking up as best I can to try and get into some of these bigger events. With Nick's help, that'll be a huge help to try and do that.”
Delisanti played in the Porter Cup, Monroe Invitational in Rochester and the Dogwood in Georgia last summer, but he would also like to expand to the Sunnehanna Amateur in Pittsburgh and the Northeast in Rhode Island.
Golf is not a poor man’s game, though, and he has to fund any amateur trips. The entry fee alone for major tournaments averages out to $300-350 each, so competing in all three new events he highlighted would not typically be feasible.
Normally Delisanti would not be able to use a TrackMan outside of his college season at Valparaiso and he couldn’t think of another place in Western New York that owns one, but LoTempio has multiple.
TrackMan helps golfers track the trajectory of their shots and it’s a program the majority of professional golfers use on the driving range, but the cheapest version costs nearly $19,000. Now Delisanti can access it without the cost.
“I think even just being able to bring it outside when I'm home would be an unbelievable tool to have,” Delisanti said. “That's what all the professional players do nowadays. I mean, you see them on the range, before tournaments. That's what they build their practice around looking at numbers and dialing in their numbers.”
While LoTempio is helping Delisanti in the short-term, he’s also looking into the future with his business plan. He has purchased advertising at golf courses in the past, but hasn’t used an individual golfer as a spokesman.
Delisanti was the first person LoTempio asked and believes he can help put his franchise plans into motion over the next four or five years before and possibly after Delisanti turns pro.
“He's like the perfect fit for what I'm trying to do,” said LoTempio, who was once a standout hockey player. “He's a phenomenal golfer, too. I really think he has the potential to go pro. I mean, the kid works his ass off. He's another breed, really.”
While Delisanti may be the first golfer signed by LoTempio, it doesn’t appear to be the last. He is currently in discussions with another college golfer from Western New York and is willing to try different avenues that make sense, particularly when NIL rules become more clear.
Currently, state and college bylaws trump NCAA rules when it comes to NIL. Even high school athletes are allowed to profit if it does not violate state laws or rules set by the state’s governing athletic body. There is not a New York State law on the books and NYSPHSAA stated in October that high school athletes could sign deals.
LoTempio has also opened The Links to local coaches to bring teams to the facility to train at basically no cost.
“Especially now with social media, these kids want to build their brands and that's a big part of it,” LoTempio said. “To have access to a place like this, and the TrackMan simulators are the best in the world. All the pros use them. So if you're in the golf world and you're taking the game seriously, at a high level, this is like the best place to get a deal.”
