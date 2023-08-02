SANBORN — When she steps into the ring, Elizabeth Harris-Smoke knows how to pack a punch.
Also known as Beth Smoke, the 13-year-old Sanborn resident and soon-to-be eighth-grader at Edward Town Middle School, received her first major accolade when she won the 176-plus pound bracket at the USA Boxing Women’s Championship Saturday in Toledo, Ohio.
The first boxing tournament of her career, Smoke built some momentum behind a pair of high-intense victories to advance to the final.
In the semifinal, Smoke went toe-to-toe against 15-year-old Kennadi Bellamy, of Lawrenceville, Georgia and advanced via a split decision from the judges. Before the championship began, Aniyah Satterwhite, of Copley, Ohio, resigned, and Smoke became the champion.
But winning by default didn’t dampen Smoke’s day. She was, as she described, “amazed” that she had won after facing tough competition. What kept her going during the tournament was her mental drive, which kept her anxiety at bay.
“I was thinking about my training,” said Smoke, originally born in Brantford, Ontario and the first in her family to pursue boxing. “I was thinking how I did this, how I got here and just focusing on my opponent. And I was just trying to get (myself) moving, so I can relax.”
Boxing wasn’t the first combat sport she picked up at a young age. When she was 7 years old, Smoke enrolled in taekwondo classes at Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy on Pine Avenue when she was seven. The sport, which she earned a first-degree black belt in, taught her how to protect herself.
On the outside, taekwondo and boxing don’t have many differences. But the technique, Smoke said, is slightly different as boxing requires punching with speed and strength while taekwondo requires speed as the main component to take down opponents.
The energy around boxing, Smoke said, is what made the sport appealing to her and eventually became her main focus. And since then, to improve her stamina, Smoke has added numerous activities, including jump roping and bicycling.
“In taekwondo, we do sparring and we do kicks and punches and I would always just do kicks,” Smoke said. So, when my papa got me into boxing and ever since that, I’ve been punching. And sometimes, they stop the fight.”
When Smoke first began training, she went to Casal’s Boxing Club, which has been operated by Hall of Fame trainer Ray Casal for over six decades in the heart of Niagara Falls. One of the people instrumental in her development was Anthony Lenk, a southpaw who fought in over 100 amateur fights and had a brief career in Las Vegas as part of a 14-year career before he officially retired this past January.
For roughly an 18-month span, Lenk worked with Smoke. They used her knowledge of martial arts as the foundation of tweaking her style in the ring and combined this with the physics of leverage and weight distribution into her feet, similar to what he did in his career. From the first day, Lenk said he saw this “very little beast” inside of her and knew it would break out when she had her opportunity.
Lenk said Smoke’s willingness to adapt towards this style of fighting accelerated her learning curve, which he saw come to fruition while watching the livestream of the Toledo fights in Niagara Falls.
“What was cool (during training) was watching her get faster and tweaking this, tweaking that, watching her on the bags,” Lenk said. “What she had in her mind (was) translating into her punches. And she was listening, she caught on fast and she was just throwing more punches and I could see her really getting what I was laying down and teaching. I’m proud of her. It’s a tough sport, and, if you’re not adapting, you’re a fish dead in water, so she’s learned.”
Recently, her father figure, William Logan, took over as her coach and became a boxing official himself nearly a year ago. Having someone in her corner during the bouts that has familial ties, Smoke said, has worked out well, especially when she needs to communicate her emotions during intense competition.
Logan brought her to martial arts classes years ago and views his role still today as one of helping her become the best she can be.
“Having that relationship (from martial arts), I can kind of tell her what to do and she follows it,” Logan said. “There’s times where she gets a little bit of anxiety but all fighters do. And then, we just try to breathe and relax and get the blood flowing.”
Since she won in Toledo, Smoke — who has Indigenous roots and has dual Canadian citizenship with the First Nations in Frankford, Ontario — has received some popularity on social media, mostly congratulatory messages from her former teachers, neighbors and those in the Niagara Wheatfield Athletics community.
Women’s boxing, as a whole, continues to grow in the United States, as shown by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight in April 2022, the first women’s boxing match ever to headline Madison Square Garden. What excites Smoke the most is that the sport continues to trend in a positive direction.
While the conversation grows locally, Smoke took a macro approach and hoped her recent victory and journey will inspire her classmates to find ways to become active themselves.
“I want to inspire them to do something, not just hanging around and just talking,” Smoke said. “Get out and walk again and exercise (and) see the world more.”
