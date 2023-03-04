BUFFALO — Deep in the postseason, it can come down to a single play whether you live to fight another day or if you’re done skating for the winter.
For Starpoint hockey, who came in with momentum after winning its third sectional title in the last four years and had high hopes of returning to the state championship, the team’s season came to a close in heart-breaking fashion at the hands of Section X’s Salmon River.
After taking a 2-0 lead through two periods, Starpoint (18-6-0) allowed four third-period goals, including Evan Collette’s game-winning power-play goal with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining in regulation for the 4-3 defeat against the Shamrocks in the NYSPHSAA Division II Regional Finals Saturday at LECOM HarborCenter.
Starpoint already had past experience playing Salmon River. A 5-4 double overtime win in the regional finals was one of many come-from-behind victories last season, which ended in a 7-6 overtime defeat to Pelham in the state championship.
This year’s game had everything and more, including two lead changes and a grand total of five goals in the third period alone
“It was a phenomenal hockey game,” Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson said. “Both teams were well prepared. Both teams are very good teams. It stinks somebody has to win and it's lose and you're done. That part of it stinks for that locker room. … Everybody says, whoever won our game is probably going to win it all. So we came out on the bottom. And last year, we came out on the top end.”
What Wilson — and many of the Starpoint fans wasn’t pleased about — was the officiating down the stretch in the third period. A penalty called on senior William Mainstone — whose goal midway through the frame gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead — with three minutes remaining set up the Shamrocks’ game-winning goal, their second with the man-advantage. This came minutes after hits like the one senior Justin Bull faced, which stopped the game, but did not draw a penalty.
Wilson said the Shamrocks and Spartans “fought too hard” to have a power-play decided the game ‘s outcome, especially with an opportunity to advance to the state semifinals just minutes away from being decided.
“(The hit on) Justin, that should have been apparently no brainer.” Wilson said. “And then the ref’s telling me that we're letting the kids play and let them decide it. But then they have no problems with three minutes left to give them a power play. So that's where I'm more upset, making that call with three minutes left in a 3-3 regional game. That one hurts.”
After scoring eight goals in the Section VI championship against Niagara Wheatfield Monday, the Spartans picked up right where they left off as junior Mike Merrifield was the beneficiary on a tic-tac-toe sequence from linemates Austin Bush and Reid Marriner to give the red-and-white a 1-0 lead with 3:23 remaining. Then, with less than two minutes left in the second period, Starpoint’s lead extended to 2-0 when Merrifield’s shot was redirected right in front of the Salmon River net and right to Bush’s stick, who buried it home.
Having goals from Merrifield to sharpen the Spartans’ sword, Wilson said, was huge.
“Just to see the other kids learn to play in these games and score … is so huge,” Wilson said. “... Other coaches (ask), ‘How do you do it?’ I said, ‘Well, we've been here, we got the experience.’ So, the younger kids learn from the older kids.”
The scoring spree in third period came in a hurry as Caiden Cartier’s power-play goal and Collette’s first goal of the game both came within the first minute — Cartier’s lighting the lamp just 16 second in.
The Spartans, though, bounced back when senior William Mainstone connected on a one-timer from linemate Justin Bull to give Starpoint a 3-2 lead with 7:13 left to play. But, less than two minutes later, the Shamrocks countered as Chase Lewis found Kade Cook right in front of the Starpoint net to tie the game at 3-3 with 5:50 left in regulation, marking the second score tie of the period and setting the game’s tight finish.
Despite the outcome, Richie Gareau did have a memorable ending to his Spartan career, recording 22 saves on 26 shots and denying 15 consecutive shots through the first two periods. The Spartans had high praise for their senior goaltender.
“Richie made some huge saves in the first period and second to keep it 2-0 at the end of two,” Wilson said. “We were out shooting them but we just couldn't get that third (goal) and as a coach, that third goal is crucial.”
“Today was a huge game for him,” added senior co-captain and defenseman Braden Allen. “He had a couple of amazing saves I saw. And I just think he played really good today. He really stood on his head for us.”
Now graduating nine seniors, Wilson said it was a pleasure to coach this class, who he will have plenty of memories to share with for years to come.
“When it comes to the game of hockey, you can teach skill, but you can't teach heart and these kids had heart,” Wilson said. “They just love the game of hockey. And I wish them the best (in) whatever they do next.”
“I think we're gonna be remembered for what we did,” added Mainstone, who finished his senior campaign with 17 goals and also thanked the Starpoint fans for their support. “We kind of put Starpoint on the map the last few years and I think the guys next year can continue that.”
In the loss, Starpoint outshot Salmon River, 32-26.
Salmon River, who now improves to 21-2-0 on the season, will now face the winner of Webster-Schroeder and Skaneateles in the Division II Semifinal next Saturday at LECOM HarborCenter.
