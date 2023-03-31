ORCHARD PARK — What role Taylor Rapp has in the Bills defense is unclear, but he was adamant that signing with Buffalo was the right fit.
The Bills officially signed the former Rams safety to a one-year deal Friday, adding Super Bowl and starting experience to a secondary that was, at one time, a strength for a defense that was riddled with injuries last season.
Rapp was selected in the second round coming out of the University of Washington and spent the entirety of his four-year career with Los Angeles. The 26-year-old has 48 career starts, 33 over the last two seasons, which includes a Super Bowl championship in 2021 even though a late-season MCL injury caused him to miss the majority of the playoffs until the win over Cincinnati.
“As we were getting deeper into the free agency process, it just kept coming back to finding the right opportunity, the right situation, and ultimately, the right fit for myself and my future,” Rapp said. “It just kept coming back to Buffalo and how attractive this opportunity and this fit was.”
Rapp has 330 tackles and nine interceptions during his career and has made at least 90 tackles in three of his four seasons. He was 13th-ranked safety in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus, with a 76.2 overall grade.
He established himself as a strong run defender, finishing ninth among safeties (82.3), in PFF’s opinion, and was 21st against the pass (72.9). This comes after being ranked 71st in the NFL in 2021, with a 64.5 overall grade and 57.5 in pass coverage.
The Bills, of course, have one of the top safety tandems in the league when healthy, but both Jordan Poyer battled injuries and Micah Hyde missed all but two games with a neck injury.
Rapp is 6-foot, 208 pounds and could provide versatility should head coach and new defensive play-caller Sean McDermott choose to use a three-safety look at times. But 15 starting safeties changed teams before Rapp signed with the Bills.
“It’s just finding opportunities to come in and contribute,” Rapp said. “Whether that’s coming in on pass downs, building in different packages — however I can help the team, even on special teams. At the end of the day, I just want to win and help this team bring home a championship.”
The Bills now have three members from the Rams' Super Bowl-winning squad in David Edwards, Von Miller and Rapp.
NOTES: The Bills announced that running back James Cook switched jersey numbers from No. 28 to No. 4. His older brother, Dalvin, wears No. 4 for the Vikings and both wore it during college.
