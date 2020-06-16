FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill addresses the media during an NHL news conference in Buffalo N.Y. The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure. In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)