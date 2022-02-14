Sabato's Stars: Niagara Wheatfield No. 1 with first NFL hoops title

Niagara Wheatfield so liked the feeling of clinching its first share of the Niagara Frontier League boys basketball championship, it won the league outright less than 24 hours later.
The Falcons capped a sweep of Niagara Falls with a 64-51 win Friday and followed with a 69-36 win over Grand Island on Saturday to secure the first league title in program history. At 16-2, they have won five games in a row and are two wins away from completing an unbeaten NFL slate, earning the first star of the week.
Since an off night against the Wolverines on Jan. 11, Xander Fletcher has been on a tear. The junior point guard has averaged 17.4 points, 6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game over the last 10 games. He has also tallied at least four assists and four rebounds in nine consecutive outings, currently ranking seventh in Section VI with 94 assists.
Fletcher has not been alone, as T.J. Robinson’s 21.1 points per game rank 12th in Section VI, while Wyatt Cooper is seventh with 184 rebounds and Shawn Watson is tied for 11th with 36 blocks.
As a team, Niagara Wheatfield is 10th in the section with 64.2 points per game and 12th with 123 3-pointers.
The Falcons finish the regular season tonight at Kenmore West and Thursday at Lewiston-Porter.
2. Greater Niagara Region wrestling
Niagara Falls topping Section VI with four champions and five state qualifiers would be warranted enough for the No. 2 spot, but 21 Greater Niagara Region wrestlers qualified for the state tournament and 11 won sectional titles.
Eian Peterson (102 pounds), Jaden Crumpler (118), Amarfio Reynolds (126) and Mike Syposs (160) all won championships for the Wolverines in Division I, while Newfane crowned three Division II champions in Aidan Gillings (132), Simon Lingle (189) and Charles Larose (285).
Niagara Wheatfield’s Collin Coughenour won his fourth sectional title while Grand Island’s Brian Bielec won his third. Starpoint’s Griffin LaPlante was the lone eighth-grader in Division I to take first, where Lockport’s Kevin Daskavitz rolled to a win at 215.
The NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships will be held Feb. 25-26 in Albany.
3. Wilson girls basketball
It’s not a repeat. Wilson won its 50th consecutive Niagara-Orleans League game on Saturday, 56-42 over Akron. The Lakewomen won a league-record 62 consecutive games from 2012 to 2017.
Since Brian Baker took over as head coach in 2008-09, Wilson has lost just nine league games. It sealed its 12th league championship during that span with a win over Newfane on Friday. The Lakewomen have been dominant in league play this season, beating opponents by an average of 26.8 points per game. They have also surrendered 30 or fewer points in 11 of 18 games this season.
A win against Medina on Thursday can give Wilson its third consecutive unbeaten N-O slate and the ninth under Baker’s guidance.
Honor roll
• Starpoint won the Section VI Division II large schools cheerleading championship on Saturday with 77.30 points. Williamsville East was second with 69.30 points.
• Lew-Port won its fourth Section VI cheerleading championship since 2016, capturing the Division II co-ed championship with 81 points. Williamsville North was second with 68.25 points.
• Lew-Port’s Jacob Lauzonis won a pair of sectional swim titles at the Class B meet on Saturday. Lauzonis won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.38 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.24 seconds.
• Niagara Wheatfield’s Paul Wissel captured a Class A sectional title in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.69 seconds. Wissel also took second in the 50-yard freestyle (21.78 seconds).
• Lockport’s Aidan Morgan won the Class A 100 freestyle sectional title, swimming to a time of 48.91 seconds.
• Starpoint secured the ECIC II hockey championship, finishing the regular season with a 14-5-1 overall record while going 10-2 in league play. A month-long unbeaten streak ended with a 4-3 loss to Amherst on Saturday, but the Spartans have scored at least three goals in 10 consecutive games.
• Grand Island captured the NFL hockey title with a 6-4 win over Lew-Port in the regular season finale on Wednesday. The Vikings went 10-2 in the NFL and enter sectionals having won five of their last six games. Liam Snyder ranks fourth in Western New York with 39 points on 23 goals and 16 assists, while Eddie Kwarciak is 11th with 35 points (22 assists).
• Brittany Day scored 24 points as North Tonawanda girls basketball avenged its only loss of the season, beating Lew-Port 54-51 on Wednesday. The Lady Jacks have won five in a row since falling to the Lancers on Jan. 27 and can win a share of the NFL championship if both teams win their final two games.
• Lew-Port’s Bobby Beilein notched back-to-back 20-point outings this week. Beilein had 20 points and nine rebounds in a 58-40 win over North Tonawanda and 25 points and nine steals in a 70-38 win over Kenmore East on Friday. Beilein canned nine 3-pointers in the games.
• Evan Myers drained nine 3-pointers and scored 27 points in Newfane’s 54-40 win over Wilson on Friday. The Panthers have now won four consecutive games.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.