Sabato's 3 Stars: Crumpler establish top-tier status with 2nd-place finish

Sometimes we forget championships aren’t everything. You hear all the time second place doesn’t matter. Heaven forbid someone takes third, fourth or fifth. That nonsense won’t fly here.
Reaching the finals of the state wrestling tournament is an incredible accomplishment, and Niagara Falls’ Jaden Crumpler proved he was a hair away from winning the whole thing in his first trip.
Crumpler was the lone Section VI representative in the Division I final and one of three in either division. That gives him the top star of the week.
Not only did Crumpler go from the the No. 6 seed to the 118-pound state finals, but he pushed Northport’s eventual state champion Matthew Marlow — whose brother Jack wrestles for the University at Buffalo — to the brink in a 3-1 decision, losing on a takedown with 7 seconds remaining.
The junior knocked off two former state placewinners on the way to the finals. He beat Warwick Valley’s Alex Greco — eighth in 2020 — in an 11-0 major decision in his first match, followed by a 4-1 decision over Sachem East’s John Tietjen in the quarterfinals. Crumpler then beat Ward Melville’s Christian Lievano — fourth in 2020 — on a takedown in overtime in the semifinals.
Crumpler made it clear he is one of the best wrestlers in the state and should be considered a favorite to win it all next season.
Teammate Amarfio Reynolds took sixth at 126 pounds.
2. Newfane wrestling
The Panthers did not crown any state champions, but they were the only Section VI team to have three wrestlers place at the state tournament.
Aidan Gillings (132), Simon Lingle (189) and Charles Larose (285) all found their way to the podium at the end of their first state tournaments. Gillings and Lingle were also semifinalists, both losing close matches.
Gillings, a freshman, lost an 11-8 decision to Tioga’s Caden Bellis in the semifinals, but rallied to beat Shoreham-Wading River’s Tristan Petretti in a 9-4 tiebreaker before losing to Honeoye Falls-Lima by major decision in the third-place match to finish the season 41-3.
Lingle’s last four matches were all decided by three points or less. He won a 4-3 decision over Granville/Fort Ann’s Brent Perry in the quarterfinals and then dropped a 6-5 decision to Central Valley Academy’s Ethan Randall in the semifinals. Lingle beat Whitehall’s Troy Austin in a 2-0 decision in the consolation semifinals and lost a 3-0 decision to Clarke’s Justin Soriano to finish fourth.
Three of Larose’s final four matches were decided by a point or in overtime. He won back-to-back overtime matches in the consolation bracket and lost a 2-1 decision to Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan’s Mason Petersen to finish sixth.
It was a grand way for Newfane to end a season in which it won the Section VI Division II dual tournament and an eighth consecutive Niagara-Orleans League title.
3. Newfane boys basketball
There may not be a Section VI boys basketball team hotter than the Panthers. Newfane has won its last seven games and beat Fredonia 65-58 on Saturday to reach the sectional semifinals for the fifth time in six years.
The Class B-2 No. 2 Panthers gained a double-digit lead early against the Hillbillies, only to let it slip away in the second half and come back to win. A team replacing 96% of its scoring from a year ago and has now hit 60 points in three consecutive games.
Evan Myers appeared in two games a season ago, but is now the team’s only player averaging double figures with 14.5 points per game. Since his freshman season, the 6-foot-3 junior has spent an hour per day prior to school on shooting and ball handling.
Myers had two 20-point games in the first 17 contests but has four in a row, with at least four 3-pointers in each of those games. He hit nine in a Feb. 11 win over Wilson and set the single-season school record with 53.
The Panthers play No. 6 Allegany-Limestone at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo State.
Honor roll
• The LaPlante brothers wanted to win it all, but the Starpoint duo both placed. Griffin finished fifth at 132 in his first state tournament. The eighth-grader entered as the top seed and finished 46-7 for the year. Gage took seventh at 145, beating Mahopac’s Angelo Centrone 7-5 in overtime.
• Medina had two state wrestling placewinners. Sophomore Gavin Ciarfella dropped a 3-0 decision to Camden’s Trey Kimball in the 126-pound third-place match, while junior Dominick Callara beat Chenango Valley’s Anthony Valls in a 7-2 decision in the 102-pound seventh-place match.
• Grand Island’s Brian Bielec suffered his first loss of the season in the quarterfinals, but rebounded to take fifth place at 172, beating Sayville’s Mack Murtha in a 9-1 decision.
• Section VI’s Class AA numbers may be dwindling, but Niagara Falls’ eighth consecutive trip to the sectional boys basketball semifinals is no small feat. A 62-53 win over Frontier in the quarterfinals Friday gave the Wolverines their ninth win in 10 games.
• Logan Eoute posted back-to-back 20-point games as No. 6 Lewiston-Porter won its first two Class B-1 sectional games to reach the semifinals. Route had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-45 win over Middle Early College and 23 points in a 60-36 romp of City Honors on Saturday.
• Roy-Hart girls basketball has won five of its last six games, but stunned with back-to-back road wins to open Class B-2 sectional play. The No. 10 Rams beat Cleveland Hill 43-28 and then knocked off No. 2 Performing Arts 44-30 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
• Starpoint’s Veda Jauch won the shot put and weight throw at the Section VI indoor track and field state qualifier. Jauch threw the shot put 35 feet, 6 inches and threw 47 feet, 9 1/2 inches in the weight throw.
• Jauch’s teammate Alyssa Armitage won the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, 6 inches, 3 feet better than the next closest vaulter.
• Niagara Falls’ David Litten won the weight throw with a heave of 58 feet, 11 1/2 inches, more than 8 feet further than the next closest competitor.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.