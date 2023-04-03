It took a generational offensive onslaught by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to bring women’s basketball to the forefront of American sports consciousness.
LSU star Angel Reese cemented it by standing in front of Clark with her hand raised, pointing toward her ring finger.
Women’s basketball has become everything long-time men’s purists bemoan the game has lost. It has stars, rivalries, perceived heroes and villains — everything needed in the recipe for a sport to boom.
Clark captured the attention of sports fans with a style reminiscent of Stephen Curry. While splashing 30-foot 3-pointers, Clark mixes in dazzling passes. Many are calling her the best women’s basketball player ever. That’s certainly debatable — especially for those who have watched the sport — but no one in the women’s game has played like Clark.
The ratings agreed, as Iowa’s stunning upset of previously unbeaten and reigning powerhouse South Carolina in the Final Four netted 5.5 million viewers, ESPN’s most watched college basketball game — men’s or women’s — since March 2008.
Women’s basketball overall is rising, with tournament viewers up 42% this year. It shows growth, but for the ratings to stick, there needs to be conflict. Like any hero or heroine, Clark needed a foil.
Reese and LSU — coached by Kim Mulkey, who is perhaps the biggest real-life villain in sports — were more than pleased to take the role. Amid public outrage, Reese was unapologetic for her actions after the game.
Angel Reese: "Clark is a hell of a player but I don’t take disrespect lightly. She disrespected Alexis & my SEC girls. I wanted to pick her pocket but I had a moment at the end of the game & I was just in my bag."— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 3, 2023
15 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7yDCgplEXs
“I don’t fit the narrative,” said Reese, who has been nicknamed the Bayou Barbie. “I don't fit into the box that y’all want me to be in. 'I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto.' Y’all told me that all year.
“But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me, that’s gonna speak on for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight.”
While the outrage is rooted in racism, the hypocrisy of the outrage is also a staple of fandom. Clark performed the same action during a game against Louisville earlier in the tournament, but her fans have justified it through time and place.
Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot— Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023
The incident is going to entrench Clark as a fan-favorite for some and the same will apply for Reese, who will have an uptick in fans simply thanks to the injustice of her criticism. Sound familiar?
ESPN made an entire documentary on Angola native Christian Laettner, who is still despised by some college basketball fans 31 years after he played his last game for Duke. Laettner reveled in riling up an opposing crowd that viewed him as pompous and even dirty, while Duke fans saw a feisty competitor who was just trying to win.
College basketball thrived on rivalries in the 1980s and early 1990s. John Thompson famously mocked Syracuse after his Georgetown squad rallied to win the final game at Manley Fieldhouse in 1980. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is famous for his postgame rant after a Georgetown player was initially ejected and then allowed to stay in the 1984 Big East final, which was eventually won by the Hoyas in overtime.
Georgetown was the sport’s villain of the 1980s, largely due to racial undertones combined with a physical style and Thompson’s guarded personality. UNLV was branded similarly in the early 1990s under Jerry Tarkanian, who was seemingly always under investigation. Michigan’s Fab Five saw the same, especially when both schools were matched against Duke, which by detractors, was considered too white and too privileged.
South Carolina has caught some of the old Georgetown prejudice because Dawn Staley — one of the best coaches in basketball, period — is a Black coach, with predominantly black players and they play a physical brand of basketball.
“We're not bar fighters. We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters," Staley said after losing to Iowa on Friday. "I do think that that's sometimes brought into the game, and it hurts."
Geno Auriemma and Connecticut have been women’s basketball top villains for more than 25 years, but couldn’t move the needle because there was rarely a comparable babyface for people to rally behind.
But the women’s game is expanding and the talent is starting to become more evenly distributed. Clark and Reese made a lot of people forget that UConn’s Paige Bueckers will return next season. Bueckers was once considered the best player in the country after winning National Player of the Year as a freshman, but two injuries have kept her out of action for more than a year.
“Before the women's World Cup Final in the Rose Bowl, how many people in America thought that that was something that was going to be must-see TV?" Auriemma told ESPN. "How about nobody? Look what one tournament did to galvanize the entire country behind women's soccer. So it takes a moment like that, a tournament like that."
With Bueckers, Clark, Reese, Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and potentially South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, women’s basketball is going to be loaded with stars next season. It’s what the men’s game is missing.
Duke’s J.J. Redick was college basketball’s last true polarizing star, but since players began leaving college early, the men’s game has been largely devoid of big-time stars. One year of college makes it difficult to build a fan base that has had three or four years to fall in love or hate a player.
Laettner wouldn’t have the lasting polarization if he played one or two seasons at Duke. Plus, fans don’t get to see the full potential of a one-and-done player.
And no matter how outraged people are with Reese, it’s what they want. The common complaint in men’s basketball is that the players are too friendly and that there’s no on-court hatred between opponents anymore.
When you tune into the women’s Final Four, you’re going to see rivalries. You’re going to see the best players in the sport, whereas five men’s national players of the year have won a national championship in the last 40 years and only 10 have reached the title game.
So don’t tell me it’s just women’s basketball, because it’s got everything sports fans desire.
