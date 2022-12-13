“Girls basketball?”
That was the response I got from a teammate before a hockey practice when I told him I wouldn’t be there the following week because I was going to watch my high school’s girls basketball team play in a state semifinal.
I was a naive teenager at the time, but it was my first introduction to gender bias in sports. Going to Notre Dame High School in Batavia, I knew no different. We supported girls athletics and can recall filling the gym at Genesee Community College for a sectional final against neighboring rival Elba.
My mother was the biggest Bills fan in a house with four men, whose lives centered around sports. And she still might be the toughest one of us. If you’ve met her, you know.
But It didn’t take long to understand that the rest of the world didn’t view female athletics the same way and it’s always been difficult to comprehend. When I attended Niagara University, the student section was full for a nationally televised 6 a.m. game on ESPN’s 24 hours of basketball, but the women sometimes played in an empty arena in the middle of the afternoon.
When I first got into journalism, I had little understanding of target markets or sports. I thought my job was to cover sports, boys or girls, men or women. I’ve tried to hang onto that throughout my career.
More than a decade in, I was just as disappointed in seeing a near-empty gym when I arrived to cover Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda — two unbeaten teams at the time — last year, as I was for a quarter-full gym when Wilson and Newfane played for a league championship two years in a row on the final game of the regular season in the mid-2010s.
Those who know me have likely heard my opinions on Section VI basketball. The boys get to play semifinals AND finals at Buffalo State, while the girls only get to play there for the finals on a Sunday. That’s hardly prime time.
After recent comments by now-former GNN Sports columnist Jerry Sullivan on an unaffiliated podcast, it’s understandable if some readers question our commitment to women’s athletics. But I can assure you that our paper, and the sports department, do not share those views. We have and will continue to put the same time and dedication into women’s sports as we do for men’s.
Many of Western New York’s best college prospects are female. Hamburg’s Clara Strack, Lancaster’s Madison Francis and Williamsville South’s Grace Dolan are all major Division I basketball prospects. Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon is the No. 1 steeplechase runner in the country. Grand Island’s Ella Rudney is set to play soccer for Nebraska in the coming weeks. Lew-Port’s Sophie Auer seems to be superb at any sport she tries. And that’s just a small sample of the talent in our area.
The top female players and teams deserve the same amount of recognition as the boys. Sports are sports and that’s how we will continue to operate. There shouldn’t be a question as to whether women have a place in sports. They shouldn’t have to declare it to make men listen. It should be implied, accepted and viewed the same across the board.
My wife and I are expecting our first child in the coming weeks — a girl. I hope by the time she is old enough, she doesn’t have to worry about her place in sports.
