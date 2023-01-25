ORCHARD PARK — The Bills have made it clear that changes are coming this offseason, just maybe not the changes everyone desires.
General Manager Brandon Beane voiced his support for the coaching staff, but acknowledged Buffalo would have to be creative in re-stocking a roster that is currently well over the salary cap for next season.
It’s easy to feel like everything is caving in after a resounding loss to the Bengals and a second consecutive loss in the divisional round despite being among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. But while it’s clear the Bills need to infuse new talent into the roster, suggesting a complete overhaul would be absurd.
“I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,” Beane said Tuesday. “I would love to have him, but you’ve got to go through some lean years to do that.”
Buffalo won 13 games, hosted two playoff games and were among the NFL’s best offensively and defensively. This offseason is simply about adding new pieces to find a way past Cincinnati and Kansas City and finally reach the desired destination.
So let’s take a look at what’s important to focus on during the coming months.
Managing the salary cap
The Bills have 24 pending free agents and nearly $242 million in contracts already on the books for next season. Keeping all of the free agents and players under contract isn’t feasible, which means the roster will have several new players, abnormal for a team that had 27 players left from the 2019 wild-card loss to Houston.
Because the Bills have nine players set to make at least $10 million next year — including Josh Allen’s $39.7 million cap hit — it seems unlikely they will be able to retain Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer. Edmunds is likely the best option long-term, but he’s going to command significantly more on the open market than Poyer due to age and injury.
With the emergence of James Cook and the acquisition of Nyheim Hines, keeping Devin Singletary isn’t a necessity, but running backs typically don’t land big free agent deals anymore.
Beane ruled out a big splash in free agency due to Von Miller signing last season and the $18.6 million he’s owed in 2023. But to add more players and potentially create space for any combination of Edmunds, Poyer and Singletary, the Bills will have to restructure contracts and make roster cuts.
Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse are both due to make more than $11 million and could be candidates for restructure, as is Micah Hyde, who has $10.5 million left on the last year of his contract.
As for cap casualties, Tim Settle and Ryan Bates could both be candidates. Settle is set to make $4.9 million next year, which is a healthy sum for a rotational defensive tackle, while Bates is set to make $4.875 million next year after re-signing last season.
Regardless, there needs to be some finagling to maintain the same quality of roster, specifically with Gabe Davis and Ed Oliver entering the last years of their rookie contracts.
Making a splash in the draft
The teams at the top of the standings usually maintain their rosters by consistently drafting well. If there is an area to question with the Bills, it’s whether they are able to develop draft picks at a high enough clip.
Since Beane and Sean McDermott arrived in 2017, seven of Buffalo’s 29 draft picks have received second contracts. Not counting expiring rookie deals for four players this season, the Bills have released or traded 17 draft picks before the end of their contracts, trading three players drafted in the third round or higher. Harrison Phillips is the only player to reach the end of his rookie deal without re-signing.
So because of the cap struggles, hitting on draft picks is more critical than ever. After the offense dwindled down the stretch, adding more playmakers should be the plan this year.
The Bills have nearly a 50-50 split on taking offensive and defensive players, including in the first three rounds. But aside from trading a first-round pick for Stefon Diggs, they have drafted one receiver in the first three rounds (Zay Jones) since 2017, while taking Dawson Knox and three running backs during that time.
“It's whoever we value,” McDermott said. “The positions that we value, because you can't pay everyone and you can't go get all elite players at every position. It's unrealistic in the modern, salary-cap era. We have to place proper value on the positions that we feel will help us win the Super Bowl and then find those players at those positions.”
Beane also said he was not opposed to taking any position in the early rounds, but as much as the Bills need more offensive weapons for Allen, they can’t reach for players. Luckily, they have holes everywhere but quarterback and could also use significant help on the offensive and defensive lines.
Consistency at coordinator
The popular cry from the mob has been to fire either or both of Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier. Let’s get this out of the way: that’s a stupid idea.
With the success both had overall this season and changes coming to the roster, it’s important to maintain consistency on the coaching staff. New coaches and new players simultaneously don’t lead to immediate Super Bowls.
While Dorsey needs to be better at calling games from start to finish and find an identity for the offense, the Bills were No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and points. Buffalo’s 6,361 total yards ranked second in franchise history, its 4,129 yards passing was third and its 455 points were fourth.
It would be foolish to get rid of a first-year coordinator with that type of success, especially with a brand new receiving corps that did not produce enough to the level anticipated and required bringing in two aging receivers in December to play in critical situations.
Give Dorsey more weapons and time to build his offense. If the offense regresses again next year, then it might be time to talk about finding a new option.
“I would hope that I'm a better GM now than I was in 2017 or 2018, and Ken did a lot of good things,” Beane said. “Our offensive numbers are good, like any time you go through something the first year, I'm sure he felt at times like he was drinking out of a fire hose. You're dealing with different things, but Ken is a hard worker.”
Firing Frazier would be even nuttier. His defenses have ranked in the top-six in total defense in four of the last five years and top-three in points allowed in three of the last four years, both of which occurred this season.
Yes, the defense has wilted in the playoffs three consecutive times, but that happened against Patrick Mahomes (twice) and Joe Burrow, who tend to make just about every defense look terrible.
Even if the Bills were to fire Frazier, the defense wouldn’t change. Frazier may put together the game plan and call the signals, but the scheme belongs to McDermott, hence all of the former Panthers players who have circled through over the years. Changing the basic scheme would mean McDermott not taking an active role in the defense and that is quite unlikely.
So instead, Buffalo needs to find defensive linemen who can keep blockers from getting to the second level and can put pressure on quarterbacks more often.
