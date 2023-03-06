Gretchen Dolan drove into the lane, took one step around a defender and spun the ball into the hoop.
It was so smooth and effortless that the defender may as well have been a cone. That’s what the Williamsville South star does a nightly basis. She’s scores and scores and then scores some more.
Dolan, who broke Section VI’s single-season scoring record (782) in Williamsville South’s Class A-2 sectional final win over Starpoint, is headed to Illinois next year. She’s one of several Western New York girls basketball players signed, committed or drawing interest from major Division I schools.
So why was Buffalo State arena half-full to watch a player who averages 39.5 points per game?
It wasn’t any better when Lancaster took the floor to face Jamestown in a game featuring two of the most exciting players in the area. Lancaster’s Madison Francis is the No. 15-ranked sophomore in the country, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Jamestown’s Marley Drake made more than 100 3-pointers this season.
To be clear, sectional final Sunday produced some of the best fan attendances in recent memory, but it’s not to the level it would be for a set of boys basketball games featuring the same caliber and quantity of top-level players.
Dolan, Francis, Hamburg’s Clara Strack (Virginia Tech) and Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof (Binghamton) are all Division I bound and played at Buffalo State on Sunday. That doesn’t include other future scholarship players like Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer (Daemen) and Lancaster’s Rachel Kamrowski (NCCC).
That doesn’t even include the Monsignor Martin standouts in Western New York like Cardinal O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes and Nichols’ Brianna Barr-Buday (Buffalo).
“In the late-90s, early 2000s, we had four or five Division I players,” Section VI girls basketball chairman Chris Durr said. “... I haven’t seen this high level in a long, long time.”
Dolan knows what the atmosphere is like when Buffalo State is full and rocking. She grew up watching her brothers — Greg is currently playing for Cornell — play in those environments.
But there weren’t any games matching a future Big Ten player against one headed to the ACC. That will happen (again) when Dolan and the Billies play Strack and Hamburg for the overall Class A sectional title on Wednesday.
“I kind of expect it to be like this,” Dolan said. “For the bigger games it fills up a little more. … I played in a lot of different environments and been in a lot of different environments. It depends on the game.”
A Dolan-Strack matchup should generate interest, but we’re stuck in narrow-minded world. One that for years has told us that girls basketball is inferior to boys. Well, no offense to the boys — championship week at Buff State is one of the most fun sporting weeks of the year — but they currently can’t match the top-end girls talent in Western New York.
Sure, a girls game may not produce a rim-rattling dunk like Niagara Falls’ James Robinson threw down against Health Sciences last week, but Dolan can go shot for shot with any of the boys still standing. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-1 Francis is as physically dominant — perhaps more so — as the best boy in the area.
It’s time to understand that basketball is basketball.
But it’s clear that simply having big-time players doesn’t do the trick, so there needs to be a more widespread effort to promote the top players and teams.
It would be nice if the girls were able to secure a week-long venue for the semifinals and finals like the boys. There are some lovely high school gyms in the area, but they don’t offer the same mystique as a college arena, especially when many of the teams have played on those courts during the regular season.
Finding such a place is a monetary challenge, as well as logistical obstacle. The venue needs to be cost-efficient and somewhat of a central location. Maybe the girls aren’t bringing in the same gate numbers as the boys, but playing semifinal games at high schools, there is a message that says they aren’t as important and that’s hard to break.
That’s why the girls fought to play the finals at Buffalo State, although a Sunday slate is also never going to draw the same crowds as Saturdays.
If the finances don’t align, Section VI could do simple but effective idea from Lew-Port coach Dick Lindamer: make links to livestreams more accessible. Rather than fans seeking a livestream, the section could put a directory on its website that allows quick access.
Some of that starts with schools. There are coaches and districts that do a tremendous job promoting athletes in any gender or sport, but there are others that do not. NFHS offered livestream cameras for member schools without cost and there is no reason any school should have passed on implementing them for each game.
Promoting games also increases student fan interest. Kids enjoy getting dressed in whacky attire and cheering their friends. It shouldn’t matter if it’s boys or girls or even the sport. Going to a game and sitting in the student section isn’t as much about the game as it is about the experience anyway.
And by the way, it wouldn’t hurt more media outlets to invest in female athletics either.
“Look at Section V and what they do. I can go to their website, click on a link and it will take me a livestream of any game,” Lindamer said. “I’ve got to email athletic directors, I’ve got to beg for film. It’s not that complicated.”
There is no question that girls basketball is making strides. ESPN started having a weekly GameDay show for women’s basketball on Sundays this year and there are more talented players than ever throughout the country.
More people in Western New York need to take notice.
