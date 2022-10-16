Yeah, yeah. I know what you’re going to say.
Bills fans were reaching for their torches and pitchforks after a deja vu moment that led to a Chiefs’ tying field goal at the end of the first half of Sunday's rematch in Kansas City. But in a 24-20 win, Leslie Frazier’s defense was the ogre that should put him at the top of a lot of head coaching searches by season’s end.
Patrick Mahomes’ stat line looks impressive: 338 yards, 62.5% completions and two touchdowns. It looked at times like he couldn’t be contained and Kansas City even averaged more yards per play on the day.
But here are the stats that matter: nine quarterback hits, three sacks, three punts, two interceptions and a missed field goal. Most importantly, Frazier’s defense came up big on the final two possessions, in situations it has too often wilted in the past.
“I don't know what happened last year,” Bills defensive end Von Miller quipped. “I’ve seen some stuff. You know, my memory. I’m not sure. I know what happened today. We came out on top and everything else is in the past. I think ignorance is bliss. I wasn’t here with these guys to go through that game, but I was here today.”
Miller was paid handsomely in the offseason to be the solution to Buffalo’s Mahomes problem. Aside from last year’s 38-20 Bills win in Kansas City, Mahomes was a nightmare, completing 77% of his passes for 928 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in three wins over the Bills. They only sacked him four times in those games.
The man who Brandon Beane brought in to be the closer was exactly that Sunday. He tripped up Mahomes that kept a potentially drive-extending scramble to a 3-yard gain and a field goal with 10 minutes left.
When Buffalo couldn’t move the ball afterwards, Miller came up with a sack — his second of the game to go along with two other quarterback hits — to force another punt on the next Kansas City possession.
Then Miller beat his man and hurried Mahomes into a bad decision that resulted in Taron Johnson’s game-sealing interception, ending the Chiefs’ final possession of regulation in 13 seconds. How’s that for deja vu?
“We’ve been there before in those moments,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It seems like not even deja vu; it seems like something brand new, but on the other side. We’re prepared. We battled through the storm multiple times.”
Miller has six sacks through six games and the Bills are alone atop the AFC heading into the bye week. He’s been the guy they desperately needed and some questioned whether he still had the juice to be at 33 years old. Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “You could feel him out there.”
“That’s why they brought me to the Denver Broncos, that’s why they traded me to the Rams last year and that’s why I’m here,” Miller said. “That’s in the job description.”
The original 13 seconds will forever be a stain on Frazier’s record for most, but this is the fourth time in six seasons his unit has ranked in the top-three in total defense. The unit has had had some impressive performances over the years, but sometimes fold when needed most.
Whether it was giving up three scores on all three second-half drives in a 34-31 loss to the Titans last year, the last-second prayer against the Cardinals in 2020, a fourth-quarter touchdown drive in Cleveland after giving up 12 points all game in 2019, the Bills have come up small in crunch time.
But this season, Buffalo hasn’t given up more than 21 points in a game. In games against Mahomes and Lamar Jackson — who join Allen as the top-three players in the NFL in touchdown passes — they have been limited to a combined three touchdowns and four interceptions, including picks to secure wins.
Aside from a 42-yard touchdown JuJu Smith-Schuster (on third and 10) in the second quarter, the Bills didn’t break often on defense. There were no layup touchdowns and they made Mahomes work for everything.
The Chiefs were held to less than 21 points for the seventh time in 69 Mahomes starts and Frazier’s defense is responsible for two of those games. He blitzed more than usual this time, but for the most part stayed true to his game plan of surviving 10- and 20-yard chunks as long as it didn’t result in a touchdown.
The players make the plays, but Frazier deserves his share of credit for this win. It was the signature game of his tenure in Buffalo and proved Allen doesn’t have to be superman every week.
It’s OK to unclench a little with the game on the line. Especially now that the Bills have the early inside track on home-field advantage in January.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but it is nice to get a win — any win — going into the bye,” McDermott said. “It’s hard to sit two weeks on a bye. It’s hard to sit one week on a loss, let alone two.”
