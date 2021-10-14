SABATO: Tyler Baker, Justin Horvath and Xander Payne contend in GNN player of the year race that's too close to call

The Greater Niagara Newspaper player of the year race is beginning to diversify.
Once dominated by quarterback play, running backs and receivers are creeping up. Perhaps it should not be surprising that as games become more meaningful due to playoff implications, teams will do whatever it takes to win.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker is still tops on the list, but Grand Island’s Justin Horvath and Medina’s Xander Payne are not far off the pace. Running back Brian Bielec (Grand Island) and receiver Greg Thompson (Medina) have also emerged in recent weeks, particularly due to their play on defense.
• Tyler Baker, Sr., Canisius: The Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season in a 23-13 loss to Massillon, but Baker still managed to go 23 of 41. He did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Still, Baker has nine touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. A trip to 2-6 Erie (PA) should net Baker some quality numbers leading into a major showdown with St. Francis on Oct. 30.
• Justin Horvath, Sr., Grand Island: What would Horvath’s numbers look like if he threw a pass in the second half? Horvath is sixth in Western New York in passing yards (1,181) and eighth in touchdown passes (14) despite not throwing a second-half pass in three weeks. The senior has chance for another big game against Niagara Wheatfield tonight, and if he does, the Vikings can win Class A North outright with a win over Sweet Home in the regular season finale.
• Xander Payne, Sr., Medina: Payne threw four touchdown passes to four different players in Medina's win over Wilson last Friday, but his streak of at least three touchdown passes in each of the first five games came to an end Thursday against Tonawanda. Payne threw completed both of his two attempts, one of which for a touchdown in a 62-0 rout. The senior, who has 16 touchdown passes on the season, can climb up the leaderboard over the next two weeks. The Mustangs host Akron — unbeaten in Class C North, but suffered its first loss to Franklinville/Ellicottville on Thursday — with division title at stake on Monday, before finishing up with a non-league game against Albion, which enters Week 7 at 5-0.
• Brian Bielec, Sr., Grand Island: Bielec carried five times for 36 yards in Week 1, but he has four 100-yard rushing games and has totaled more than 100 yards from scrimmage in five consecutive games. More impressive than his 568 yards is that Bielec is rushing for 8.9 yards per carry and nine touchdowns (10 overall). The senior is second on the team with 28 tackles, but he also leads Grand Island with 21 solo stops to go along with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Bielec’s play in the backfield could be a significant factor during sectional play.
• Jason Green, Jr., Lockport: Green threw three interceptions against Grand Island last week, but still topped 300 yards passing. He’s fourth in Western New York with 1,357 yards and tied for fifth with 16 touchdown passes. Green should have a rebound performance against winless Kenmore East on Saturday, something Lockport needs to stay in contention to qualify for the Class A playoffs.
On their heels
• Greg Thompson, Sr., Medina: There are few big play threats more dangerous than Thompson and he can score in a variety of areas. Thompson only has 10 receptions this season, but he has averaged 25.1 yards per catch and half of his receptions have resulted in touchdowns. The senior also has a rushing touchdown and took an interception to the house against Tonawanda on Thursday.
• Logan Wendt, Sr., Lockport: The title of best tight end in Western New York may belong to Wendt. When Lockport gets him the ball, he usually catches it for a sizable gain. Wendt is fourth in Western New York in receptions (32) and touchdowns (8), while also ranking fifth in receiving yards (505). Wendt has three 100-yard games this season and has totaled 12 catches for 253 yards in the last two games.
• Tyler Figliola, Sr., Grand Island: Figliola simply does it all. In last Friday’s win over Lockport, Figliola had two receiving touchdowns, two interceptions and a kick return for a touchdown. The senior leads Grand Island with 21 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns. His four interceptions on defense are also tied for fourth in Western New York.
Nick Sabato
