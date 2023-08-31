The scent of high school football occupies greater space in my mind than the sights.
Perhaps it’s because the sights change yearly, but the smells endure. Or maybe it’s because the smells are oddly intoxicating.
It doesn’t matter if I enter an NFL, college or high school football locker room. The smell is always the same and it teleports me back to my childhood, when I spent countless days following my father — who was a coach — or my brothers to their football practices.
Anyone who has entered a football locker room knows the mix of body odor, mildew and sweat, accented with body spray. For those who find that disgusting, the smells of gameday occupy an equal amount of space.
Popcorn popping, grills burning and scent of the cool fall air never fail to bring a sense of comfort. See, I idolized my brothers and their friends. There weren’t any future professionals or even scholarship players on those teams, but it’s impossible for a little boy to notice or even care, for that matter.
When I reached high school, I got to experience how special high school football was for myself, enough to keep me coming back for more 16 years after I graduated. Those lights on Friday nights have magic to pull on your emotions, almost as if they cast a powerful spell when they beam upon the field below.
Hopefully the next two or three months isn’t the pinnacle of any players’ life, but they are guaranteed to create memories that will last long after they graduate and move on to bigger and better endeavors.
“It's more about the fun in high school rather than in the (NFL),” said Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam, who is having his jersey retired Friday at Westland High School in Ohio. “It's like, even in college, you got to win, you got to win, you got to win. But at my high school, we didn't win that many games and we still had a blast. It was just because we were all best friends. We all grew up with each other.”
It’s curious how such a violent sport can carry eternal sentimental value, but the violence is probably the reason. A certain quality is required to absorb hit after hit, day after day, week after week, and when you see a friend battling each day, a bond is created.
I was certainly naive when I fell in love with high school football as a 4-year-old, but it was still the purest form of the sport. Friends combining for school and town supremacy, and more importantly, the love for each other and the sport.
The grueling nature of football, injury risks and an increase of other athletic or social choices has not only hacked off a chunk of the participation numbers over the years, but also the number of fans in the bleachers. And then there is the fact that people are treating sports as America’s new get-rich-quick scheme.
More parents than ever before see their children without flaw and believe they are good enough to obtain a scholarship, when less than 10% of high school football players go on to play in college and 57% of Division I football players are on scholarship.
Growing up, we never talked about scholarships and rarely about playing in college, because for most, it was unrealistic. We never had to worry about our parents screaming at the coach from the stands, complaining about playing, or heaven forbid, watching them get into physical altercations with coaches and referees.
Then again, this was a time before every team had sleek, crisp uniforms and most teams only got to play on turf in sectionals. It was before 99% of teams ran spread offenses and you could see seven different offenses over the course of seven games, because coaches dared to be different.
Like everything else pure, money and kooky adults have put a dent in the sport, but there are still plenty of players who are spellbound by the magic in the lights. Those are the people who are going to retain memories 20 years after they are done playing and they are going to have a ball for the next eight weeks.
