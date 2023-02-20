I work in a profession that prioritizes wins and statistics.
Maybe it’s not fair, but that’s the reality. People are more compelled to read about the coach who wins a lot and the player who has the best statistics. But like life, those aren’t always the people who stick in our mind.
I might have some gray in my beard, but I’m not old enough to offer life wisdom. I have a lot more to learn before I can offer sage advice. I have, however, been around sports long enough and traveled far enough to know who should be admired and who is more talk than walk.
When you’re around high school sports from the time you’re able to formulate memories, your views shift as you age. As a little boy, I viewed the players I was around on the same pedestal as professional athletes and the coaches could do no wrong. As I aged, I learned to see the truth more frequently.
I’ve been around hundreds of high school coaches through my childhood and into my journalism career. All of them say the same thing: it’s all about the kids and what the virtues of sports can provide. In truth, all of them coach due to enjoyment. And then there are coaches who are there purely to accumulate wins that feed ego. Those are the people who preach one set of rules to kids and live by another.
And then there are the coaches who believe in what they say and prove it through their own actions. Those coaches love what they do and truly attempt to make players better in the arena and place them on a path to be successful once the last horn blows. They are proof that the coaches who won the most aren’t always the best.
No coach I’ve ever encountered exemplified what a coach should be as a teacher, leader and citizen more than Kent Van Overschelde.
That’s not a name Western New Yorkers will recognize, but a coach any former athlete can relate.
He’s a man who placed more value in teaching players how to be good on a football field and how to be successful when they leave the stadium. And he showed them by portraying everything he said.
When I moved to Mitchell, South Dakota, I was welcomed. But anyone who’s ever traveled out of state knows that when you say you’re from Buffalo, New York, they only hear the last half. People in South Dakota didn’t have much use for my New York stories. So I tried to spend as much time listening as I could over three years.
When I became the beat writer for Kent’s Mitchell High School football team, they were a couple years removed from a state championship. Expectations were often high, but the Kernels finished in the middle of the pack all three years I was there. But my first meeting with him showed me he was different.
During our first interview, he promised to give me a schedule and a roster. I didn’t think much of it, because any time a coach makes a promise, I’ve had to follow up. And then a few hours later, Kent walked into our newsroom and handed me a few pieces of paper. I was so flabbergasted that I didn’t say anything.
As we spoke more frequently, I learned this wasn’t a special instance. Kent didn’t talk about winning or losing. Never once. I knew that being successful on Friday nights mattered to him, but not enough to compromise his beliefs.
A few weeks after our initial meeting, I ran into him at a cross country meet, the first one he had ever attended. He was excited to be there and support the school, because he tried to visit a new sporting event each year.
His teams were frequent volunteers at community events, including handing out water during a city 5K on an unusually cold fall day. He started awarding helmet stickers to players, not for success on the field, but for community service.
Mitchell residents are accustomed to Kent up and walking around town before dawn, even if the team played a Thursday night game in Sturgis the day before and the eight-hour round trip bus ride didn’t end until 2 a.m. He expected his players to be in school that day, so he wasn’t calling in sick either.
During the season, we usually had a weekly call early in the week, where I would get notes from the previous week and some for the upcoming game. He gave me full access to his Hudl account and we did a weekly series breaking down a key player or two from prior week. A lot of coaches lock their secrets away in a vault. Not Kent.
During one of our chats, it completely dawned on me how genuine he was when he asked about NFL scores from the day before. He hadn’t watched at all. I’ve never heard a football coach tell me they didn’t watch any football. But Kent felt football took enough time from his family and he wasn’t going to add any more by sitting on the couch Sundays.
In three years, I never heard anyone say a bad word about Kent. Typically coaches are revered by schools because of wins or championships or oversized personality. He wasn’t loud or bombastic — I only saw him truly lose it on a referee once and never to a kid during a game — but Kent was universally respected because of his personality. The school’s athletic director once told me that he didn’t think any coach in the district commanded as much respect as Kent.
I also learned that firsthand.
When I agreed to accept a job here, my wife and I decided to use a moving company. I traveled here a few days early and my wife was supposed to follow. A week went by and the company kept delaying arrival. Finally, we realized it was a scam. My wife was upset and I was 17 hours away.
I called Kent.
He didn’t ask for any details except the location, date and time. I figured a couple kids would load our belongings into a truck we rented, but then I got a call from my wife saying that a dozen gave up a summer morning to help. Kent was there for me, but the players were there for Kent.
So when I learned last week that he resigned as the school’s football coach, I was disappointed. Not for him — he told me it was a tough choice, but felt good — but because the next group of kids wouldn’t get to sit under his learning tree. He recently became the school’s softball coach and wanted to give more time to his own kids than other people’s.
I’ve encountered a lot of good people during my time, and whenever I’ve moved, I try to follow them from afar when I have time. But in the two falls since I’ve moved, I try to catch Mitchell livestreams on the Friday nights I don’t work and always track down the score before bed.
That’s because of Kent. I want to see him succeed and I want him to be happy. I know the feeling is more intense for a lot of former players and assistants who have spent more time with him.
Kent is the ultimate coach, the kind I would want my daughter to play for, even if they didn’t win a championship every year.
