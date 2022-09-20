Von Miller said talking about Super Bowls is like drinking from a fire hydrant. For the second consecutive game, a Bills opponent caught the full blast.
After throttling the Titans 41-7 on Monday, the Bills have outscored opponents by 55 points in the first two games. Buffalo has now won six consecutive regular season games by double figures and led the league in point differential last year, but this season looks and feels different.
When Josh Allen threw two interceptions in a 25-point Thanksgiving win over the Saints, it was fair to question if the Bills were as good as the score indicated. Allen threw two picks against the Rams last week in a 21-point win, but it was so emphatic that many were left wondering if Buffalo had any peers.
The Bills were not crisp offensively in the first half Monday, lost two starting defensive backs and the game was no longer in doubt by the start of the fourth quarter. There is something different about this team. They have an edge, sharpened by three consecutive disappointing postseason endings.
Last season Buffalo was like a finesse puncher, wearing down opponents until delivering the knockout late. Thus far the Bills have been knockout artists, refusing to allow the game to a point of doubt.
“It’s a killer instinct, it’s a blood-in-the-water instinct,” Miller said. “I don’t know how it was before I got here, but we’re pedal to the metal. We have an attitude of domination. We’re not playing the game just to win, we’re playing to dominate the game. We have a team full of killers.”
When the Bills played the Titans on Monday Night Football last season, they could never create separation, could never find the killshot and eventually lost. The offense had some ugly moments Monday, sputtered a bit, but seemed to flip a switch at the right times.
Coach Sean McDermott said they were erratic early and “needed to add discipline,” while Allen acknowledged some early misses. Losing Gabe Davis to an ankle injury two days before the game altered the plan a bit, leading to a heavier dose of Stefon Diggs. Targeting Reggie Gilliam as frequently as Isaiah McKenzie likely isn’t a long-term recipe for success.
But the Bills found a spark when they appeared to be floundering, whether it was Gilliam turning into a broken play into a touchdown on the first drive, Allen hitting Jake Kumerow along the sideline for a 39-yard gain or Jamison Crowder catching a 16-yarder on third-and-9 that led to a touchdown.
“I was a little off early on,” Allen said. “I missed a few things, ball placement wasn’t great, missed some opportunities that I’ve got to clean up and we’ll turn the page and learn from it.”
The biggest question for Buffalo coming into the season was if they could stay healthy for the duration. So far the defensive backfield has been hit hardest, with Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer missing time in the preseason, while Hyde and Dane Jackson — starting while Tre’Davious White continues recovering from a torn ACL — left with injuries on Monday.
So far the Bills haven’t been deterred by injuries, playing without defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle on Monday, while Jackson and rookie Christian Benford have been solid in White’s absence.
Buffalo outgained Tennessee in both primetime losses the last two seasons, but didn’t leave it chance this year. The NFL’s premier running back, Derrick Henry, scored five touchdowns in those games — including three to go with 143 yards last year — but was bottled up for 25 yards rushing on 13 carries.
McDermott offered little update on the status of Hyde and Jackson, but early signs are positive, especially for Jackson, who was taken from the field in an ambulance after being fallen on by Tremaine Edmunds while making a tackle.
Playing a pair of rookie cornerbacks against Miami burners Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill on Sunday could be dicey. The duo combined for 361 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions over the weekend against Baltimore.
Hill has been Buffalo’s tormentor in the playoffs, racking up 20 receptions for 322 yards in two games, but only has 17 grabs for 129 yards and no scores in three career regular season meetings.
“You think you’re going to be inactive, but you’ve got to prepare like you’re not,” McDermott said. “You’ve got to prepare like you’re a starter. It’s another great lesson for our team to learn early in the season.”
