What if there was no video of Ray Rice knocking his then-fiancee unconscious? Would the world have forgotten after the former Ravens running back served his suspension?
Those are thoughts to ponder frequently when it comes to how professional sports leagues handle domestic violence. Rice’s video sparked an overhaul to the severity of punishments for those who commit those crimes, but there’s still plenty of evidence to question how seriously domestic abuse is viewed in sports.
When former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown died on Friday at 87 years old, praise was levied from all corners of the sports world. There was little talk of his history of violence, often directed toward women.
Although he hasn’t played a football game in 58 years, Brown is still considered by many to be the greatest pure football player of all-time. Brown was a first-team All-Pro in eight of his nine seasons, a three-time NFL MVP and the only running back in NFL history to average 100 yards per game.
At 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Brown was a man ahead of his time on the football field and in social justice. Brown was unafraid to speak about racial issues while playing in the 1950s and 1960s during the civil rights movement.
Along with Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Carl Stokes, Brown was a member of the 1967 Cleveland Summit, a meeting to rally behind Muhammad Ali, who was ostracized due to his opposition to the Vietnam War and refusal to enter the draft.
Brown established the Black Economic Union, which secured loans and grants to support community initiatives and was so influential that Richard Nixon offered support to Black capitalism during his 1968 presidential campaign.
Brown was a titan in football and society, his accomplishments and efforts worthy of eternal praise. But due to those achievements, a side of Brown’s life was often glossed over or forgotten. One that would disqualify many people from praise.
At least seven times, Brown was arrested for assault, mainly against women. He was accused of throwing a girlfriend off a second-story balcony in 1968 and served half of a six-month jail sentence in 2002 after a 1999 arrest for making terroristic threats toward his wife and ignoring the terms of his sentence.
When Brown’s obituaries came rolling out, his treatment of women was a footnote. His work as a football player, activist and actor were universally lauded, but his history of abuse garnered one paragraph in the Washington Post, 1 1/2 from ESPN and two in the New York Times.
Was Brown’s lifetime resume enough to cancel a long list of domestic violence? Apparently. We’ve seen it often enough.
When Bobby Hull died on Jan. 30, his history of domestic violence and hateful speech was unearthed again, but still buried beneath his accomplishments as an all-time great and hockey pioneer.
Hull was hardly a beloved figure in the hockey community when he died, after his first marriage ended in 1980 due to repetitive abuse. He was arrested for the assault and battery of his third wife in 1986. And in 1998, told The Moscow Times, "Hitler, for example, had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far."
None of that was enough to keep the Blackhawks from having Hull as an ambassador until 2021, when the franchise announced he was no longer part of the organization, but never specified a reason.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been arrested for assault or battery no less than five times since 2002, with at least four convictions of abuse toward women. His boxing career, largely based on endorsements, people willing to buy tickets or pay-per-views, has netted him $1.1 billion in earnings.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin hasn’t been an active competitor for WWE in 20 years, but he’s still one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the world who has had multiple television shows. He also has a domestic violence arrest from 2002.
There have been a slew of players shunned from sports due to domestic violence, but rarely are they stars. The 2014 video of Rice punching his fiancee in an Atlantic City casino elevator is the main reason he never played in the NFL again.
His production on the football field was also waning at the time and it’s fair to think he might have gotten another chance earlier in his career. Especially since former Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested around the same time and ultimately got a suspension and a second chance with the Cowboys and UFC.
One of the few exceptions is O.J. Simpson, but the line should be drawn long before murder. From Randy Moss to Jason Kidd to Rasheed Wallace, a long list exists of players charged or accused or charged with domestic violence, but many of those misdeeds have been forgotten over time.
People deserve a chance to repent and seek forgiveness. "There is never a justification for anyone to impose themselves on someone else. And it will always be incorrect when it comes to a man and a woman, regardless of what might have happened. You need to be man enough to take the blow. That is always the best way. Do not put your hands on a woman," Brown said in 2015.
Forgiveness, however, doesn’t mean absolution. It’s fair to remember an athlete like Brown for his greatness in football and social justice, but that doesn’t mean his flaws should be an afterthought in memories.
