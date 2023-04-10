Gregg Popovich could grunt his way through press conferences and no one would blink. Bill Belichick does it weekly. Sean McDermott doesn’t grunt, but his words don’t often carry any more meaning.
For years, Popovich expressed his disdain for in-game television interviews and his routine with former TNT reporter Craig Sager transformed into comedic schtick.
But there isn’t a coach in professional sports who uses his platform in press conferences better than Popovich. He’s not always going to offer groundbreaking basketball analysis, but no one has to guess what opinions Popovich possesses.
Popovich used his final regular-season press conference — one in which people speculated might be the last for the 74-year-old Hall-of-Famer-to-be — to answer the basketball questions asked. But then he used the final 10 minutes to offer his unsolicited opinions on American gun violence and two Black Tennessee lawmakers who were removed due to their participation in a peaceful protest following a Nashville school shooting.
It was a trademark Popovich monologue. It was passionate, biting and lacked concern for any potential backlash. More importantly, he was honest.
“You know, the greed of the gun lobbies and the manufacturers is obvious,” Popovich said. “We all know that. Money talks, but the cowardice and the selfishness of the legislators who are so scared to death of being primaried and losing their job, losing their power, losing their salary — you’d like to get each one of ‘em in a room just one by one and say, ‘What’s more important to you? If you could vote for some good gun safety laws that most of the public agrees to, would you do that if it saved one kid? Or is your job and your money so important to you that you would say, screw the kid? What’s, what’s in your mind?’”
Less than 24 hours later, two simultaneous, but separate shootings left four people dead and nine injured in Louisville. and the frequent gun roundabout continued. One side is demanding reform, while the other clutches to a Second Amendment written during the infancy of gun technology.
The question becomes how many, if any, sports figures will use the same pulpit Popovich used to echo similar statements. Whether people agreed or not with Popovich is irrelevant. The fact is that people listen to the words of people like him. They carry importance because of his status.
When horrific shootings occur, athletes and coaches are quick to offer prayers and even money. But rarely do they confront the issue with the strength and endurance needed to start the process of true change.
Nearly a month away from the first anniversary of the racist mass shooting in East Buffalo, we’ve seen it in our backyard. The Bills visited Jefferson Avenue days after the shooting with shirts that said, “Choose Love.” Many said all the right things, but few said the most important things.
There was no call for gun reform. No demand for solutions. Whether it disagreed with their politics or a refusal to take a real stand because it might cause a distraction to football business, the Bills punted on the opportunity.
“It all starts with respect and love,” McDermott said. “It’s certainly important and I think it all starts with respect. Respect and love. We try to do our part inside our building and on our team to lead by example on that. We’re not perfect, but we continue to put one foot in front of the other and fill the gaps that are there with love and respect. I think the future is bright.”
Since McDermott made those comments, 600 mass shootings have claimed 724 lives in the United States. He’s made zero calls for gun reform.
The Sabres were on the east side of Buffalo the same day, using the same message. Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin recently declined to participate in Pride Night out of fear of the Russian government and he has been one of several NHL players to bail on Pride events citing religion or government, although he had no issue when the franchise wore military-themed warm-ups earlier in the season.
But even those players, who supposedly feel strongly enough not to wear a rainbow-themed warm-up jersey, won’t use their status to detail their opinions.
“The national media is here for now, but there’s going to be another story soon,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “It’s up to us and we plan to lead the charge. This is not going to leave people’s lives in a month or a year. This is a lasting thing, and we gotta do our part.”
The question becomes what part do sports have in politics? A big one. Owners of professional sports teams are frequent and heavy campaign donors. The NFL spent years taking money from the United States government to honor the military.
The majority of Americans also want athletes to express opinions on political and social issues. A 2019 poll from the Pew Research Center said 62% of people had no issue taking a stand on such issues, although 58% of Republicans polled disagreed.
There is continuous proof that backlash for an athlete speaking about injustice is minimal, but still too many are afraid or unwilling to accept the challenge. The NBA — the most progressive and outspoken of the four major American leagues — wasn’t hurt when players boycotted playoff games after the killing of Jacob Blake on Aug. 26, 2020. The NBA also just announced it recorded its highest attendance rate ever.
When the right called for a boycott of NFL games after players kneeled for the national anthem following Donald Trump’s comments about Colin Kaepernick, there was no discernible impact on the league. Projected personal seat licenses for the new Bills stadium are between $500-$16,000 — and that’s just the cost for the right to purchase season tickets.
Professional sports are a juggernaut that won’t be derailed by flimsy boycotts and some issues are worth the distraction. But it has to be calculated. There has to be a plan. Prayers and money are short-term solutions.
Athletes and teams aren’t going to halt gun violence and racism simply through words, but had the Bills or the Tennessee Titans backed their money with direct involvement to make change, the impact would have been greater.
When the Milwaukee Bucks started a three-day strike after Blake’s killing by Kenosha police, the WNBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS followed suit. More importantly, the strike created a social justice coalition through the NBA, which also gave players a say in league messaging and television commercials. Several NBA teams used their arenas as voting centers in 2020.
After winning the NBA championship in 2021, the Bucks visited the White House and spoke to Susan Rice, the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, to discuss criminal justice reform, police reform and voting rights. The Golden State Warriors used their visit last year to talk gun reform with President Joe Biden.
“How does this eliminate bad peoples’ thought process,” TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal said the night of the boycott. “Canceling a game isn’t going to make a racist say, ‘Oh, they canceled the game. I’m not going to be racist anymore.’ We have to identify certain areas, certain problems, root out the evil, root out the problems. … You have a plan and in order to take the plan to the next level, you have to take the next steps.”
There is no obligation for athletes to take a stand in politics or social reform, but their voices matter and silence is a platform wasted.
