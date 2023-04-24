There’s only a few days until the madness is supposed to end, but it’s really just the beginning.
For months, there has been speculation over who the Bills will take — or not take — with the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. There is always some relief when the draft comes because it’s seen as the end of guessing games. But the uncertainty actually begins when the draft card is submitted.
At best, it might take months to know if the Bills made the right decision with their pick, but it’s more likely to take a few seasons before anyone knows just how good that player is. Even the experts who are paid a healthy sum to determine who is good and who isn’t are making an educated guess.
There are former NFL scouts who have gone on record saying they knew a gigantic mistake had been made during rookie camp on a player they were tickled to draft. The Bills have made plenty of good picks over the years and just as many duds.
So let’s take a look at the franchise’s best and worst first-round picks since the AFL-NFL agreed to merge drafts in 1967. The choices are not just based on overall talent and career success, but value to the franchise is also taken into account.
It’s also unfair to compare who the Bills selected to someone taken a few picks later. For every laugher like taking wide receiver Perry Tuttle one pick ahead of Mike Quick in 1982 or Derrick Burroughs two picks before Jerry Rice in 1985, there’s a good pick taken before an even better one. Like taking Shane Conlan two picks before Rod Woodson in 1987.
The best Bills first-rounders:
5. Tre’Davious White, No. 27 in 2017
Those outside of Buffalo view this as the pick the Bills passed on Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo traded the No. 10 and 91 picks to Kansas City for No. 27 and a first-rounder in 2018. The Chiefs took Mahomes and have won two Super Bowls, but they were certainly not universally praised for the selection.
White, however, has been an impact player for the Bills since his rookie season. He started immediately at cornerback and had five interceptions as Buffalo ended its 17-year playoff drought in 2017. White has been a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, while tying for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2019.
Even though White has been hampered by a torn ACL over the last year and a half, he has already become one of the franchise’s all-time best cornerbacks and is still 28 years old.
In addition to White’s success, the Bills used Kansas City’s 2018 pick to trade up the following year and select Tremaine Edmunds. Despite losing Edmunds to Chicago to a whopping $72 million contract, he started all 74 career games and led the Bills in tackles during his five NFL seasons, while making two Pro Bowls.
4. Bruce Smith, No. 1 in 1985
This one is all about the production. No, the Bills didn’t get Jerry Rice with their second pick in the first round in 1985, but they ended taking the NFL’s all-time sacks leader with the No. 1 overall selection in an underrated first round that saw the first six picks make the Pro Bowl — 13 total from the first round — and churned out three Hall of Famers.
The slam-dunk No. 1 pick in 1985 — the same year Buffalo took Andre Reed later in the draft — Smith accumulated 46 career sacks and 71 tackles for a loss at Virginia Tech. He had 22 sacks in his senior season and was the Outland Trophy winner.
The Bills were a dreadful 2-14 in 1984 and it took time for Smith to shed some weight and get acclimated to the NFL as Buffalo went 2-14 again in 1985 and Smith had 6.5 sacks. The following year he jumped to 15, starting a run of 12 years of double-digit sacks in 13 seasons and the only time he missed the mark was when he only played five games due to injury in 1991.
Smith finished his career with an NFL-record 200 sacks, including 171 with the Bills. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
3. O.J. Simpson, No. 1 in 1969
It’s hard to glorify Simpson’s NFL greatness because most view him as a murderer who escaped justice and it would have been easy to put Bruce Smith in this spot based on that, as well as talent. But before he was infamous, Simpson was the biggest star who ever played for the Bills.
In fact, Simpson was a star before he arrived in Buffalo in the final draft before the AFL-NFL merger. He won the 1968 Heisman Trophy while playing for USC, one of the era's most dominant college football programs and was the undisputed choice as the No. 1 pick in 1969.
Due to his talent and stardom, Simpson demanded the largest contract in professional sports history at the time, before even playing an NFL game. In a standoff with owner Ralph Wilson, Simpson threatened to become an actor, having already landed a few roles and signed a $250,000 endorsement deal with General Motors.
Wilson finally relented and paid Simpson’s asking price of $650,000 over five years.
Simpson is the first and only player to rush for 2,000 yards in a 14-game season and it’s fair to assume what he became later in life has prevented a legacy that likely would have been comparable to Jim Brown, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders.
2. Josh Allen, No. 7 in 2018
It’s quite possible Allen ends up at the top of this list before he retires, but it’s already proven to be one of the best decisions the Bills have made on draft day. It would have been even better if the Bills ended the drought with Allen, but they are in the midst of one of the most successful runs in franchise history.
Before Allen, the Bills famously tried and failed to find Jim Kelly’s successor. They whiffed on high draft picks with Todd Collins (1995) and Trent Edwards (2007), while also flopping on first-rounders J.P. Losman (2004) and E.J. Manuel (2013).
The Bills traded first-rounders for Rob Johnson in 1998 and Drew Bledsoe in 2002, but that didn’t pan out either. They even passed on a quarterback with the aforementioned No. 10 pick in 2017, with Mahomes and Deshaun Watson available.
Buffalo swapped No. 1 picks with Cincinnati in exchange for tackle Cordy Glenn and then traded the No. 12, 53 and 56 picks to Tampa Bay to move into the No. 7 slot in 2018. Allen, a polarizing prospect, had an uneven rookie season, but has led the Bills to four consecutive playoff berths and three AFC East titles in a row.
With his 18,397 yards, 138 touchdowns and 52-24 record in five seasons, it can be argued that Allen is already the best quarterback in franchise history, especially since no Buffalo player has ever signed a bigger contract. Allen will ultimately have to match Kelly’s Super Bowl appearances or win one to unequivocally earn that title, but it’s obvious the Bills made the right call on April 26, 2018.
1. Jim Kelly, No. 14 in 1983
If this list was about individual talent and success, Kelly would rank behind Smith and Simpson. But Kelly was the most important first-rounder in franchise history and he wasn’t even Buffalo’s first pick in 1983.
The Bills selected Notre Dame tight end Tony Hunter with the No. 12 pick in the draft because they knew either Kelly or Dan Marino would be available two picks later. Both were ultimately there and the Bills took Kelly.
Kelly didn’t want to play in Buffalo (if you hadn’t heard) and jumped to the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. When the league folded, the Bills still held his rights and Kelly signed a five-year, $7.5 million deal — the largest in NFL history at the time — in 1986.
The Bills were still woeful when Kelly arrived, having gone 16-41 in the previous four seasons — but they were starting to build. Between his draft day and signing, Buffalo had added Darryl Talley, Smith, Reed and Will Wolford.
Still, quarterback play was abysmal, as the Bills used seven quarterbacks — four starters — who threw 65 touchdowns and 105 interceptions from 1982 to 1985. Buffalo went 4-12 in 1986, but Kelly’s 3,593 yards were 100 shy of Joe Ferguson’s then-franchise record and it was the first time since 1982 that the Bills threw fewer than 20 interceptions in a season.
The worst Bills first-rounders
5. Willis McGahee, No. 23 in 2003
McGahee isn’t on this list because of production. He had a solid 10-year career that netted 8.474 yards and 65 touchdowns, with two of his four 1,000-yard campaigns coming in Buffalo.
He likely would have been drafted in the top-five, but McGahee was less than four months removed from a gruesome knee injury sustained in the Fiesta Bowl. It was a given that whoever drafted McGahee wasn’t going to be able to use for at least one year, with some thinking his career was finished after tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL.
Some viewed McGahee as a third-round pick due to the injury and the Bills had Travis Henry, who ran for 1,438 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2002. At the time, Buffalo was also considered a few pieces away from not just a playoff berth, but being a contender.
The Bills traded their original 2003 No. 1 pick for Bledsoe during the previous draft and signed linebacker Takeo Spikes and defensive tackle Sam Adams a month before the draft. They get their No. 1 pick back by trading Peerless Price to Atlanta, creating another hole to fill.
It also came at a time when two of the previous first-round picks were uninspiring, including 2002 No. 4 overall pick Mike Williams, while 1999 first-round selection Antoine Winfield was set to hit free agency at the end of the 2003 season.
Instead, the Bills went with a talented player with an uncertain future, who couldn’t contribute immediately for a team that needed good, young players. It’s the lone reason McGahee is in this spot instead of C.J. Spiller.
4. John McCargo, No. 26 in 2006
McCargo’s lack of production doesn’t make him any different than Burroughs, Erik Flowers, Mike Williams or any other first-round flop. What sets McCargo apart is that the Bills traded back into the first round to select him.
Buffalo drafted safety Donte Whitner with the ninth pick in 2006 — a reach in itself — but then dealt No. 42 and 73 to the Bears to grab McCargo at No. 26. The Bills weren’t the only team bullish on McCargo, but it never worked out.
The 307-pound defensive tackle played in 40 games and started one in four seasons with Buffalo, making 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
McCargo broke his foot five games into his rookie season and played all 16 games in 2007, but two surgeries to fix his foot during the offseason created another setback. At times, McCargo showed flashes but even more concerns. He was fined for being overweight for OTAs in 2008, slimmed down by camp, but only played seven games that season.
In October that year, McCargo was traded to Indianapolis but failed his physical and went back to Buffalo, where he played 12 games over the next two seasons.
3. J.P. Losman, No. 22 in 2004
The only reason E.J. Manuel doesn’t occupy this spot is because the Bills were still dealing with the fallout of the Losman choice when they selected Manuel nearly a decade later in 2013.
The 2004 Draft was supposed to produce the most top-tier quarterback since 1983, but with the No. 13 pick, the Bills weren’t high enough for Eli Manning or Philip Rivers. Then-general manager Tom Donahoe thought he had a deal in place to move into the top-10 for Ben Roethlisberger, but it fell through and he went to Pittsburgh.
Losman was still viewed as a project who could learn behind Bledsoe coming out of Tulane, but was doomed from the start. The Bills blitzed him early in training camp, forcing him to learn on the fly and then he broke his leg during an in-practice collision with Troy Vincent that kept him out most of the season.
When Losman was made the starter going into his second season, second-year coach Mike Mularkey wasn’t patient, yanking and re-inserting him into the lineup. Losman went 1-7 as a starter in 2005.
By jumping up to trade for Losman in 2004, Buffalo gave away its No. 1 pick in 2005. By the time Losman was named starter, the roster that was considered close to being a contender two years earlier was now aging, flawed and overrated.
2. Tom Cousineau, No. 1 in 1979
Cousineau was the third of Buffalo’s four No. 1 overall picks in franchise history. After whiffing on Walt Patulski in 1972, the Bills took Cousineau with the No. 1 pick obtained in the package received from San Francisco for former top pick Simpson.
A star linebacker who was a two-time All-American for Ohio State, Cousineau spurned the Bills for an offer of twice the money from the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. Cousineau was the 1979 Grey Cup MVP, but he injured his elbow and the team folded in 1982.
So why isn’t a No. 1 overall pick who never played a down for the Bills not the worst pick in franchise history? Because when Cousineau returned to the NFL, Houston made him an offer. But Buffalo still retained his rights and matched it. The Bills subsequently shipped him to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 14 pick in the 1983 draft, which became Kelly.
Cousineau signed a hefty five-year, $2.5 million deal with the Browns, made All-Pro in 1984 and was retired by 1987.
1. Aaron Maybin, No. 11 in 2009
Maybin became far more successful as an artist and Baltimore teacher than he was on an NFL football field, especially in Buffalo.
Maybin was a one-year wonder at Penn State, but had athletic ability that put him at the top of every team’s board as the top pass rusher in the draft. He even had a rap song that predicted piles of sacks.
The only problem was that Maybin wasn’t a good fit for the Bills on the field or in the locker room. He ended with more sacks against the Bills than for them.
Maybin dressed for all 16 games as a rookie in 2009, but had 18 tackles. Rather than taking a leap in 2010, he played 11 games — was a healthy scratch at times — and only made six tackles before being waived before the 2011 season without recording a sack for the team.
At 6-foot-4, 237 pounds, Maybin was undersized to be a 4-3 defensive end and didn’t fit when the Bills switched to a 3-4 under Chan Gailey in 2010. Brian Orakpo, who battled Maybin as the top pass rusher available, was taken two picks later and made four Pro Bowls.
Perhaps Maybin’s flamboyance didn’t make friends in Buffalo, but the Bills also didn’t take the time to develop him or use him in situations he was supposedly drafted for. It was obvious Maybin had talent after leading the Jets with six sacks and four forced fumbles in 2011, but it’s hard for a player to shake perception once they’ve been labeled.
