It’s unusual that scoring 31 points in a win feels unsatisfying, but here we are.
A week filled with questions about whether the Bills were overhyped or overrated after consecutive losses continued with an abysmal first 25 minutes, but by the end of the day, Buffalo had exceeded its season scoring average and improved to 7-3 with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Detroit.
The Bills elicited a similar feeling around the same time last year — only without the locker room distractions this year — when they didn’t play well and still won by double-digits, which necessitates a bit of perspective. This isn’t college football, where more than one loss is back-breaking. The NFL season is an 18-week marathon battle with attrition, not a sprint for the best record.
There are no cupcakes on the schedule and the best team in the league can lose to the worst on any given day, as the Bills learned with the Jaguars last season. There’s a reason two teams in the modern era have made it through the regular season without a loss and only one has run the table completely unscathed.
The Bills have lost three times by a grand total of eight points, in games where they did more to lose than their opponents did to win. Still, no team has proven to have the ability to beat the Buffalo when it plays to maximum potential.
And let’s not forget, the Bills were not only battling injuries, but illness that upended practice early in the week and a historic snowstorm that canceled practices on top of moving the game to Detroit.
“We just keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing,” Bills defensive end Von Miller said. “Whether we lost last week or not, we just have to stay the same team. I believe in this team, I believe in the infrastructure of this team and we just have to stay even-keeled, keep your head down and take it one game at a time.”
For all the chatter of offensive struggles in recent weeks, the Bills have now scored 30 points in back-to-back weeks. It would have been more reassuring if they didn’t kick six field goals, but it’s better than six punts.
Buffalo needs to end drives with touchdowns more consistently, but it would be more concerning if it wasn’t moving the ball. The Bills averaged 421.5 yards per game and 25.5 first downs over the last two games, both right around their season averages, both of which are among the best in the NFL.
Josh Allen threw for a season-low 197 yards, but he completed 66.7% of his passes and didn’t have a turnover. Even though the Browns are 3-7, they have stars like Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward, who make life difficult for quarterbacks.
So the much-maligned Bills running game totaled a season-best 171 yards, with 86 apiece from Devin Singletary and James Cook, who both proved Buffalo doesn’t need to rely solely on Allen to win. Even the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes have played a secondary role on occasion.
It’s still an offense that ranks in the top-four in points, total yards, passing yards and first downs. Every great offense and quarterbacks have slumps, including Mahomes’ mid-season slog last year.
“We feel like we hurt ourselves a lot tonight, in terms of penalties and little mistakes,” Allen said.
“We still don’t feel like we played very well, but it goes to show you, playing smart football we put up 31 points and didn’t play up to our standard.”
Just as much perspective is needed for the defense. It’s a unit that is still among the league’s best in points allowed and was seventh in rushing defense even before stifling Nick Chubb on Sunday.
Is third-down defense a concern? Sure. Is it worrisome that they have surrendered a combined 18 catches for 306 yards and three scores to Justin Jefferson and Amari Cooper? Of course. But the Bills are still among the top units in the league despite being riddled by injuries all season. Tremaine Edmunds was badly missed in pass coverage in the second half against the Vikings and again against the Browns. But behind Matt Milano’s 12 tackles and Ed Oliver — who is on the verge of becoming one of the NFL’s best interior linemen — the Bills had eight tackles for a loss and held Chubb to 14 carries for 19 yards, his lowest career mark when he gets at least 10 attempts.
The performance was reminiscent of stopping Tennessee’s Derrick Henry in Week 2 and the first-half effort against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings, only this time there were no 80-yard runs.
“Sometimes they make plays, sometimes they break runs, but the faith in this defense and what we do, has never been shaken,” Miller said. “I came up here the last few weeks and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to be good,’ after Green Bay. They ran on us, the Jets ran on us, Minnesota ran on us. But there’s no panic and I’m just proud of my guys for not panicking and hunkering down.”
Miller has been emphatic about not being concerned with one or two losses, and he’s right. One or two games is a small snapshot during the course of a season. It’s likely Allen has another poor outing before the year is over, but he’s also going to be just as dynamic as early in the season.
The Bills will probably lose another game this year, but it won’t be crippling. So just ride the roller coaster.
