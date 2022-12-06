Angry. Frustrated. Disappointed.
Those are the emotions that swirled through my head simultaneously roughly two months ago. I was declined handicapped parking adjacent to the North Tonawanda football field. Instead those spaces went to players and staff — the people who needed it the least.
This came just a few weeks after attending a school board meeting, only to learn the handicapped accessible entrance was locked. Had a school board member not walked by, I never would have gotten in. To compound matters, the administrator in charge of the football game refused any responsibility for ensuring the facility was up to the regulations set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
I suffered a spinal cord injury — C-7 to T-4 — at birth, and after 33 years, none of this was surprising, but it’s never not frustrating. A school, especially, is supposed to be a place of inclusion.
Instead of following ADA laws that say handicapped spots should be located on the closest path to the facility, North Tonawanda wanted people to park on the opposite side of the school and go through the building to get there.
Following the law should be the bare minimum.
But at the time, North Tonawanda was still in the process of removing its foot from its mouth for not doing the bare minimum.
During a September incident at a JV girls soccer game, where North Tonawanda students hurled racial slurs and taunts toward Niagara Falls players, no action was taken during the game and the message was weak in the aftermath.
Superintendent Gregory Woytila felt he didn’t need to condemn racism, that he thought it was a rhetorical sentiment. Only after Niagara Falls parents and community members refused to let the matter disappear and pressed on it did he publicly acknowledge that was a mistake.
But through meetings like the one Tuesday at Antonio’s Banquet and Conference Center that brought North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls basketball players together, North Tonawanda is showing that it is willing to do the bare minimum and more. After filing my own complaints to school board president Matthew Kennedy, a doorbell was installed at the administration building and the parking situation was changed.
The school wants to create change. The spark that lit the fuse won’t be forgotten, but credit is owed for trying.
Metaphors and encouragements of inclusion were batted around, while Niagara Falls JV basketball coach Mike Esposito was direct, saying, “If you’re racist, you’re cheating yourself.” Esposito told the kids networking was the most important skill they could acquire. It’s impossible to know who someone might become and doing the bare minimum of establishing relationships may open doors in the future.
Former LaSalle High School basketball standout Modie Cox spoke about his experiences living in both cities. Cox’s message was reminiscent of sitting in a meeting with his childhood neighbor Tim Winn last month. He was passionate, unfiltered and uncut with a group of Falls students.
Cox took the same approach, only this time there were far more white faces in the crowd — mostly from North Tonawanda — but he felt a G-rated speech was going to be forgotten the moment he stopped talking.
“I addressed the pink elephant in the room and many people are afraid to talk about it,” Cox said. “I didn’t get to 50 years of age to start not being honest with people and you have to be honest with these young people. Most times they’re being dishonest with them and they will respect honesty no matter how raw it is.”
Falls was well represented, with Superintendent Mark Laurrie, high school principal Cheryl Vilardo, athletic director Joe Contento, three board members and coaches in attendance.
It would have been more reassuring if Woytila found a way to attend or send another administrator or board member instead.
Falls Housing Authority director Samika Sullivan — whose daughter was among those affected by the initial racist incident — expressed a similar sentiment, but in reference to North Tonawanda athletic director Matt Cook, his basketball coaches and players, she said, “The people who need to be here are here. Maybe it will encourage (Woytila) to come.”
The students sat at tables with their classmates and Cox would have preferred each student was placed next to someone from another school. But he also says progress is more important right now.
This was the second time the schools met in such a setting and they recently went on a trip to the underground railroad. On Jan. 18, North Tonawanda students are slated shadow Falls kids and have a discussion afterward. There is also hope Falls students will reciprocate.
Lewiston-Porter is also joining the mix and are planning to shadow Falls students on Jan. 30, with a return date in the works.
“They have more in common than what divides them,” Cox said. “Moments like this are uniquely special because this is where real change occurs. … In 30 years, you can remember where you were on this day.”
Lasting change won’t be made in one meeting, one month and maybe not even one year, but continuing to expose students to different worldviews over time can make a legitimate impact.
North Tonawanda’s continued involvement shows it’s willing to do more than the minimum.
