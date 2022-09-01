Labor Day Weekend signals the end of summer for most people, but it has always marked the start of my favorite time of year.
Since I was a little kid, I spent the summer months itching for football season, specifically high school football. As a child, it was the purest (and most naive) way to determine which town was better. Even the smells were intoxicating, from the grills and popcorn at the concession stand to moldy locker rooms. I couldn’t get enough.
I still get excited for high school football season, but every year I notice the purity seeps away a little more. Like everything else, there is a business side to the game now. Participation for players and coaches declines each year as kids find other activities and coaches tire from the new year-round commitment and kooky headaches that come along.
Meanwhile, athletic scholarships have become America’s new get-rich-quick scheme. The only problem is that New York State lags in big-time recruits, thanks to two problems that likely won’t be remedied: competition and priority.
Despite being the fourth-most populous state in the country, the state has produced 11 players named to the ESPN 300 in the last decade, with all of them coming out of the five boroughs. It shouldn’t be a surprise, considering that’s where a chunk of the population resides and attends some of the biggest high schools in the state.
Outside of New York City, the state utilizes more districts with fewer students than countywide schools in the South. The 15 top-ranked public school football programs in the country by MaxPreps average 2,653 students. Section VI’s biggest school, Niagara Falls, had 1,951 students last year and the most consistent public football power in the area, Lancaster, had 1,737.
Cultivating top-notch athletes takes luck and competition. Section VI’s five Class AA schools average 45 players on their varsity rosters this season and even Lancaster’s 64 is dwarfed by the 93 of national powerhouse Buford, Georgia. Not only do more players increase the odds of better talent, but it’s hard for a Division I-caliber player on a roster of 30 to maximize his potential against the second string in practice.
More public schools also means more state-funded money that must be spread around. Newfane is in the process of finishing a multi-use athletic facility that is part of a $30.5 million capital project. In Texas — where districts make football-only coaches among their highest paid employees — there are 13 football-only stadiums that cost more, including an $80 million mansion in Cypress.
In addition, the three of the four states — California, Georgia and Texas — with more than 100 NFL players last year ranked below New York in education. Only Florida (No. 16) ranked above New York (No. 19), according to U.S. News & World Report.
That also ties into priority. It’s unimaginable that New York taxpayers would support such a project because high school football doesn’t hold the same value.
I’ve worked and lived in areas of the country where the local high school is the biggest attraction in town. It’s a thrilling environment for a sports fanatic, but there few towns in the state that shut down just for high school sports. There are too many options, in athletics and overall. Friday nights aren’t just for football and it’s rare to have a high school stadium at full capacity.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association hasn’t even prioritized broadcasting its championship games on statewide television. It is currently in a 10-year contract with Spectrum, which isn’t even available for purchase in certain parts of the state. NYSPHSAA entered a streaming deal with the NFHS Network, but that also nets a limited audience and there clearly haven't been enough complaints to change.
Ultimately, a lack of major college recruits is a first-world problem. More money for necessary items in schools and more diversity is a greater benefit to communities. Let kids enjoy playing multiple sports for the enjoyment and time spent with friends.
