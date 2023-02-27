Greg Paulus uses a lot of cliches. A LOT.
It wouldn’t be far-fetched to envision Paulus sitting in Barney Stinson’s office at Global National Bank, a slew of motivational posters covering the wall behind him. So when I asked him about the business of college basketball, I knew what kind of answer I was going to get.
He spoke about the importance of personal development in addition to basketball development and how he wanted his players to take lessons learned at Niagara and apply them in adulthood. The sort of things coaches love to spout off all the time.
But what I didn’t expect was that midway through his response, the two players flanking him — Noah Thomasson and Braxton Bayless — started nodding along. This wasn’t an attempt to appease their coach. It was genuine.
“When I look back when I first got here, I was a young kid, and in my opinion, now I’m a young man,” Thomasson said. “Just seeing the changes that I’ve made and the habits that I built here. So it’s something I appreciate and I look at every day.”
It probably shouldn’t have surprised me. It’s obvious that Niagara players love Paulus. He and his staff have found ways to connect with them on a personal level and it’s blatant.
But after the events over the last few weeks in college basketball, it was easy to become jaded. Surely there was a time when academics and personal growth were important, even at the upper reaches of college basketball. But money and wins have owned the sport since television executives figured out broadcasting games could allow them to print money.
Basketball and football — mostly football — have funded other sports in college athletic departments for years. But television money has caused all athletic departments to go from operating at a loss, to the top programs making a profit.
But now it’s fair not to ask if money and wins were the most important things in college basketball, but if it’s all that’s important now. I don’t mean academics or personal growth. We know that answer, for the most part. I mean compassion and moral decency.
When it was discovered during police testimony that Alabama star Brandon Miller and teammate Jaden Bradley — a Rochester native — were linked to the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris in January, for which then-Alabama player Darius Miles and friend Michael Davis are now being tried for murder, Nate Oats didn’t respond with compassion. He acted as if it was just another question or a hindrance to coaching basketball.
“We knew about that,” Oats said of Miller’s alleged involvement. “Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”
Oats is correct in some parts of the statement. Miller and Bradley have not been charged and there don’t appear to be plans to charge them. While at a nightclub, Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun. The gun was in the car when Miller arrived, but whether he knew it was in the car or not is unclear.
But the sticking point and the callousness of saying, “Wrong spot at the wrong time,” is why Oats had to later release an apologetic statement and then addressed it briefly in a press conference the next night after Miller was allowed to dress and scored 41 points, including the game-winner in overtime against South Carolina.
Legally Alabama didn’t have to sit Miller or Bradley, but it would have been the moral decision. Let the police investigation unfold and bring them back when exonerated. It’s not unprecedented, and there was a time when it was probably the norm. It’s pretty clear that Oats and Alabama hoped the situation would just go away. and the press failed in the aftermath to make sure it didn’t.
Oats received one question about playing Miller after the game. The next question was in regards to Miller’s ability to focus on the game and deliver a historic performance. Oats was more than happy about that and quickly forgot that the only victims in this scenario are Harris and her family.
The former Buffalo coach offered his prayers to the family, because that’s what Americans do after gun violence occurs. Harris’s step-father, Kelvin Heard, made sure to make it clear that those prayers were hollow.
Oats spoke with Ray Lewis after Miles was arrested to get advice on how to deal with the situation, but Heard told AL.com that Oats has yet to call any members of his family.
“This season is stained in Jamea’s blood,” Heard said. “After what this coach said, for us as a family, this season is stained in the blood of Jamea Harris and it’s not ever washing out. Coach Oats crossed the line. He said they prayed at practice. They weren’t praying for Jamea. They were praying for their own players.”
Empathy and morals don’t seem to register for boosters and administrators, though. Major NCAA violations and outright arrests — a la former Texas coach Chris Beard — seem to be the only fireable offenses that come close to failure to win.
How else can Fran McCaffery’s behavior continue to be tolerated? MAAC fans certainly remember his sideline antics at Siena and time hasn’t caused him to mellow. McCaffery’s latest ejection came in Iowa’s loss to Northwestern on Feb. 19.
Six days later, he awkwardly stood in front of referee Kelly Pfeifer and stared during a timeout. No words, just a stare in an embarrassing display that surely will get no public rebuke from his bosses.
This Fran McCaffery stare-down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BX5x7jBOv3— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023
But then again, there is never accountability. The same day, Miller engaged in a pregame handshake in which a teammate patted him down. It has been a ritual prior to each game, but given the circumstances, it was in poor taste to continue.
Oats condemned the handshake, but was also quick to note that he wasn’t aware that it happened until afterwards because he was too busy drawing up plays. Alabama has four coaches and 11 people listed as sports staff to handle 16 players. How could that be missed and how can there be any plausible excuse, especially after what happened throughout the week?
The answer: Oats wins.
Alabama is the No. 2 team in the country and is a legitimate contender for a national championship. McCaffery doesn’t win as much, but it would be hard for Iowa to find an upgrade.
College basketball coaches know when they have leverage and use it to rule the sport like dictators. The sport’s main struggle has shifted from players seeking compensation to coaches doing whatever is necessary to remain unequivocally in control to do and act as they please.
Many decry how the transfer portal is ruining the game, allowing players to transfer freely without penalty. But they always fail to mention that coaches have left players in the lurch for a better job for decades, or that the portal works both ways. If one player doesn’t work out, they can get another just as easily.
Rick Pitino is no stranger to controversy and was fired from Louisville for an alleged pay-for-play scandal, only for Pitino to counter with a lawsuit and just before the start of the season, the current Iona coach was cleared of wrongdoing in the matter.
Funny enough, he seems to be one of the few coaches to view college basketball for what it is.
“It’s no longer amateur basketball anymore,” Pitino told GNN Sports after a game on Feb.12. “This is professional minor leagues. So it is what it is. Every year there’s going to be 1,200-1,300 free agents in the portal — let’s not call it transferring anymore, let’s call it free agency.”
Paulus and Oats have shown us who they are in different ways, while McCaffery isn’t changing at this point in his career. Does any of it matter?
