Friday nights are getting dark earlier, but a few local football stars are still shining bright.
The midway point of the Section VI high school football regular season has come and gone, allowing the trajectory of teams and players to become more apparent. Two-time defending sectional champion Medina has won all four of its games by an average of 34.5 points per game, while 3-1 Starpoint is the only other Greater Niagara Region team to sit above .500 through four contests.
Lockport and Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville are 2-2 and still finding their way, while Grand Island and Niagara Wheatfield have been bitten hard by injuries.
Still, several local players have managed to stand out, making a case to be named to the GNN Sports Elite 11 all-area football team at season’s end. Since we’ve reached the halfway point, here is what the team would like if the season ended today:
- Ben Dickinson, Jr. Newfane: Dickinson ranks seventh in Section VI with 24 receptions and 13th with 289 yards. But he’s not just an offensive standout, making 32 tackles from his safety position for the Panthers. Dickinson had five interceptions last season, but none thus far.
- Collin Coughenour, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: Despite being south of 150 pounds, Coughenour consistently manages to find himself at the bottom of a pile after making a tackle. The linebacker is also tied for fourth in Section VI with six sacks.
- Xander Fletcher, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: The Falcons are 1-3 but through no fault of Fletcher, who ranks ninth in Section VI with 653 yards passing. He also has six touchdowns and two picks on 56% completions. Fletcher also has three rushing touchdowns this season.
- Landon Grainy, Sr., Starpoint: Grainy has been the leader of the Spartan defense, leading the team with 30 tackles from his linebacker position. He also has a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries for a unit that has not allowed a team to score 20 points this season.
- Chris Johnson, Sr., Medina: A roadblock in the middle of a Medina defense that has yielded 25 points. Johnson’s nine tackles for a loss are the fifth-most in Section VI and he has also made 20 tackles from his spot on the interior defensive line. Johnson is also a key member of an offensive line that has helped produce 334.8 yards rushing per game on 10.1 yards per carry.
- Karmyne Jones, Jr., Lockport: Jones is primarily a linebacker, but can play a variety of positions for the Lions. He can play as a cornerback in the slot or even safety. He has shown his range by recording an interception in all four games this season and his four picks are tied for second in Section VI.
- Gage LaPlante, Jr., Starpoint: The Starpoint offense hasn’t been as high-powered as anticipated, but LaPlante is the focal point. He has thrown for 452 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also leading the team with 262 yards rushing and three scores. The junior also has 23 tackles on defense.
- Dominic Larabee, Jr., Medina: Larabee has been a space-eater at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds for the Mustangs. Five of the defensive tackle’s 13 tackles have come behind the line of scrimmage, while he has also registered three sacks on the season. Larabee’s Medina defense has allowed 113.5 yards of total offense per game.
- Aiden Pitts, Sr., Medina: The first-year starting quarterback has been accurate and efficient through four games. Pitts has thrown for 344 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while completing 71.9% of his passes. He has also run for 208 yards and has an interception on defense.
- Noah Skinner, Sr., Medina: Skinner would be the GNN player of the year if the season finished today. He ranks sixth in Section VI with 682 yards rushing and has 10 touchdowns, while doing so on 10.8 yards per carry. He also had five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown and leads the team with 25 tackles as a linebacker. Skinner is logging these numbers without seeing much action in the second half of games thus far.
- Shey Williams, Jr., Lockport: Williams doesn’t touch the ball often but when he does, it’s usually spectacular. The speedy receiver has touched the ball 15 times this season and has scored on six of them. Williams ranks third in Section VI with five touchdown receptions, while making 14 grabs for 284 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per catch. He also has an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
