I’ll admit it. For years I was a LeBron James denier.
When he was anointed “the chosen one,” I was skeptical. His athleticism and power were undeniable, but his basketball skills were limited. And, of course, people tagged as the next great player rarely live up to the hype.
Harold Minor was nicknamed Baby Jordan. Andrew Luck, while good, never reached greatness after being considered the best quarterback prospect ever. Freddy Adu, Tony Mandarich, Michelle Wie — there is a long list of players who from next to never was.
Even all-time great players like Kobe Bryant and Sidney Crosby didn’t match the unattainable expectations set for them. It’s nearly impossible when being out-of-this-world great isn’t even enough.
The list of athletes who translated childhood hype into professional superstardom is much shorter — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tiger Woods, and it appears, Connor McDavid.
Add LeBron to that list because he not only matched the hype, but he exceeded it.
There is no winner in a debate over LeBron and Michael Jordan, but it’s hard to imagine a better all-around player than The King. Among the most unstoppable, brute forces that’s ever played sports, few kids could relate to a 6-foot-8, 270-pound behemoth who could do things nobody else could.
It’s hard to emulate a tomahawk dunk in the driveway, compared to a Jordan turnaround jumper or a swooping layup. That’s partly why Jordan got the full force of every possible major marketing campaign. But LeBron does have a lesson to share that every kid can grasp.
Strength, speed and size carried LeBron to one NBA Finals appearance and earned him a few MVP awards. But after flaming out to inferior Dallas Mavericks team in the 2011 NBA Finals, LeBron knew his physical greatness wasn’t going to be enough.
Throughout the years, LeBron went from being a 29% 3-point shooter as a rookie to become adequate enough not to leave open. Instead of always barreling to the hoop, he developed a smooth, signature turnaround jumper that was used to surpass Kareem as the league’s all-time scoring leader.
The I-wasn’t-supposed-to-be-here narrative he tries to push incessantly always falls flat, because people were saying he was supposed to be here since childhood. Nobody, though, could have predicted his evolution.
LeBron would have still been considered among the best ever, but he catapulted himself into his own class by refining his skills and adding nuances to his game. Those skills have prolonged his greatness more than perhaps any athlete in professional sports history, because while still physically dominant, he’s not the sheer athletic force he was five years ago.
Kareem averaged 23.4 points per game when he was 38 years old, but his main use by that time was scoring and it was clear the end was coming. Wilt Chamberlain, who is still the greatest physical force ever, was retired by 38. Jordan made his second comeback at 38 and didn’t have the same spring in his legs. Wayne Gretzky was 38 during his final season, and although his 62 points were superb by normal standards, it was a steep decline from his peak.
LeBron, however, is on pace for a new career-high in points, while averaging 8.5 rebounds and seven assists. The only other comparable all-time great that can match the combination of longevity and greatness is Tom Brady.
Confidence and humility are a dying combination in a society that either puffs a person’s chest or tears them to shreds. LeBron was humble enough to know he hadn’t reached the cap of talent that had already carried him to the top of his profession and confident enough to know he could commit to the hours of tweaking skills he performed his whole life.
It’s a powerful lesson anyone can heed. There is no limit to greatness. Even if one aspect of life can’t get any better, there is always something else to improve. That’s how we should view LeBron.
He loves to say he’s just a kid from Akron, but LeBron decided “just” wasn’t an option.
