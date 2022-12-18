ORCHARD PARK — It’s uncommon for a ballad to blare from the speakers of the winning team’s locker room. But the Bills were sending a message.
“It’s closing time.”
Minutes before the Bills played the iconic Semisonic tune from 1998, closing time was Buffalo’s time and the Bills took a gigantic step closer to declaring last call to the AFC East with a 32-29 win over the Dolphins.
Early in the fourth quarter, Taron Johnson perfectly read a Tua Tagovailoa pass and hauled down Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe for a two-yard loss. It forced a field goal to give Miami an eight-point lead, but the play was worth much more than three points.
The Bills had just fumbled, an offense that scored on three of four drives in the first half was sputtering and the defense was surrendering 7.2 yards per play. That tackle kept the Bills within a touchdown and gave Josh Allen a chance to step out of the phone booth wearing a different cape.
For more than a month, that extra gear has been missing from the Bills offense, and frankly, Allen. Sure there was a lull in the third quarter that put them on the ropes, but the snow started to fall and Allen willed the offense to the final 11 points of the game and a fifth playoff berth in six years.
There was a bit of a doubt as to whether Allen would get the magic back this season after his elbow injury and if the Bills were still the best in the AFC East. But here they are, the first team in the conference to clinch a playoff spot and a three-game lead in the division with three games left.
“We want to go out there and be perfect every time we touch the ball,” Allen said, “and every drive we want to end with a touchdown and we’re just trying to go out there and execute at a high level and we seem to do it against these guys.”
After an uneven first drive, Allen was spectacular in the first half. On the ensuing two drives, he went 9 of 10 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Then avoided a major faux pas by firing a dart to James Cook for a touchdown on the final play of the first half after allowing time to elapse.
Even after a dreadful third quarter that saw the Bills accumulate 45 yards on five possessions and an offensive line that was struggling after Mitch Morse left with a head injury, Allen found the extra gear with his legs, a sometimes missing piece of the offense in recent weeks.
Cook jumpstarted the drive with a 16-yard run and Allen followed it with a 44-yard scamper a called quarterback draw. He drew a penalty on a scramble and then threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Dawson Knox. All of that came before Allen did his best Superman dive to tie the game on the two-point conversion.
Allen’s performance may again elicit calls that Buffalo’s offense is too quarterback-centric, accounting for 381 of the team’s 446 yards, including his second 300-yard passing game in the last eight games. But it was necessary to win the game.
“He makes plays that I've never seen before,” Knox said. “Sometimes you kind of turn into a fan while you're watching him. Unfortunately, I was under a 300-pound three technique on that play that he reached the ball over on the two points, so I didn't see it till we saw the jumbotron. But I've kind of talked about it before, it’s not even surprising at this point.”
It’s hard to fathom that a win could breathe a bit of life into a team with double-digit wins, but there was palpable energy to the team after the game. This wasn’t an ordinary win.
The is was a good opponent, defiant about the prospect of wintery conditions all week. It was also a team that traded for Tyreek Hill in the offseason, traded for Bradley Chubb midseason and hired a new coach, all in an attempt to catch Buffalo. And the Bills are still on top of the AFC East.
“It’s bend, but don’t don’t break,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “It’s tough to win in this league and things are not always going to go your way. Guys just continued to persevere through all of the downs that we had.”
Buffalo still needs to finish the season and it may take winning all of its remaining three games — including a road contest against the red-hot Bengals in two weeks — to secure home-field advantage, but it’s good to know they still have some magic left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.