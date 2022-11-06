“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit.”
While his language was saltier than usual, Josh Allen’s opening line following some head-scratching mistakes in a 20-17 loss to the Jets wasn't a shocker.
Allen mesmerized everyone when he offered an unsolicited critique of poor decision-making that led to two interceptions against the Packers. It came at a time when the quarterback on the opposite sideline pointed fingers at everyone but himself.
But this time his explanations came after the Bills fell to 0-2 in the AFC East and two more inexplicable interceptions on a day when he was simply uncharacteristically off-target.
“I made some bad decisions tonight and it really cost our team,” Allen said. “A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from, but that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”
What we learned, if it wasn’t already obvious, is the type of ball the Bills like to play is reliant on Allen dazzling week after week. Sure, it’s exciting and it generally results in wins. But it also produces results like Sunday, when they lose to an upstart, but currently inferior opponent.
The last six quarters have not been Allen-like. He now has eight interceptions on the season, with four of them coming since halftime of the Packers game and all four have been mind-boggling.
Now just because Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, doesn’t mean he isn’t going to have sub-par moments and games. But this is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world, and even though he’s going to throw picks, those ones are hard to swallow.
Allen claimed he didn’t see Jets safety Jordan Whitehead when he lofted a pass to Dawson Knox on the first drive. It was a momentum killer after hitting Stefon Diggs for a 42-yard on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The second interception by Sauce Gardner, Allen described as a “brain fart.”
He seemed rushed all day, whether it was from the New York pass rush or not. A basic quick throw sent Isaiah McKenzie to all-fours to catch, and if it was perhaps any other player on the roster, it may have been stopped for a loss instead of a first down.
A few plays later, Allen took a deep shot to Diggs and it was under-thrown. A pass in front of him would have likely resulted in a touchdown. Instead Buffalo punted and the Jets went down for the go-ahead field goal. On the prior drive, Allen badly missed newly-acquired Nyheim Hines along the sidelines on third down to set up a field goal.
When asked if defenses are playing him any differently, Allen said, “I just have to execute better. It’s on me.”
He could get some help in execution. Aside from Diggs, the Bills aren’t getting consistent play from receivers.
Gabe Davis had two catches for 33 yards and hasn’t caught more than three in a game since Week 1. Dawson Knox hasn’t caught more than three passes since Week 3. And an underneath threat to replace Cole Beasley has yet to emerge.
“Josh is always going to put it on himself, even when it’s not on him,” Bills tackle Dion Dawkins said. “I will ride until the end of this world for Josh and we love Josh. … We win and we lose together. We’re not born to be perfect, I’m not born to be perfect, nobody in this locker room was and losing hurts.”
But Allen has had these stretches before. He completed 60% of his passes or fewer in five of the last seven games of the regular season and the Bills responded by running the ball more often. It happens.
When Allen is having an off day or teams are content playing two high safeties to take away deep throws, Buffalo needs to run the ball. That’s why they used a third-round pick on Devin Singletary, a second-round pick on James Cook and just traded former third-rounder Zack Moss for Hines.
Against the Jets, the Bills had seven called runs for 23 yards. Granted they only had 56 plays in the game, but they have invested too much capital in running backs for Allen to carry the ball more than anyone else, something he did for the fourth time this season.
Allen is the most important piece of the offense, but he doesn’t have to carry it every week. Every great quarterback has taken a backseat occasionally to hand the ball to a hot running back. With an apparent elbow injury suffered on the final drive, it may be even more important now.
“I felt like we got a little bit too one-dimensional at times and they’ve got a good defense and a good defensive front,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “We play them again so I don’t want to get too much into the strategy at this point, but obviously it wasn’t good enough.”
Not good enough, even at 6-2, puts the Bills in a position in which they likely need to be flawless in their final four division games and can’t afford too many more losses to hang on to home-field advantage.
There is reason to trust McDermott, though, because the Bills have patched perceived weaknesses in the past. After a rough stretch, Allen went on an all-world playoff run that extended to this year. The defense struggled to stop the run in stretches the last two years.
It got fixed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.