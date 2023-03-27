A lot of adjectives were used to describe Carson Briere after security camera footage captured him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at an Erie, Pennsylvania, night club.
Most of the words probably fit, but few accurately described the seriousness of his actions.
Among the reasons to blame Briere — the son of Flyers general manager and former Sabres great Daniel Briere — was the hockey culture. The sport has endured so many incidents that its eyes are permanently blackened.
Whether it’s countless occurrences of racism or boycotting NHL Pride Nights, hockey has struggled with diversity. Hockey is not the only sport to flounder in that area, but of the four major American sports leagues, the NHL can afford it the least.
By the nature of the sport, hockey is built for exclusion. It was created and grown by white men in predominantly white areas, and in the United States, the cost of equipment and ice time leads to more affluent participants. Even European countries where hockey thrives are white and trend wealthy.
Meanwhile, basketball and soccer transcend class because of limited equipment.
Increased specialization and time commitments in youth sports are placing kids in bubbles. Most of what they know or are taught comes from within their sports circles. The hockey bubble is more narrow due to race and class, while players who leave home in their teens solely to further their hockey careers aren’t getting any more lessons in diversity.
So when people rushed to defend Briere’s actions by saying, “What’s the big deal? No one was hurt,” that’s likely what Briere thought when he pushed the wheelchair down the stairs. Briere and his narrow-minded defenders likely have limited experience with wheelchairs and the people who use them.
The reality is, damage to the wheelchair could cost the owner — who was carried downstairs to use the restroom because the club wasn’t accessible — mobility to complete basic functions that most take for granted, like going to the bathroom, school or work.
If the chair was broken, most wheelchair vendors won’t fix it unless the chair was purchased through them. If it needed to be replaced, the cost typically ranges from $7,000-$10,000. Sure insurance covers cost for many, but their carriers typically fight tooth and nail against it.
Even when they do get approval, wheelchair users must get a prescription from a doctor, then get fitted either by a physical therapist or vendor, then insurance has to approve the final cost and the manufacturer must make the chair. It’s a process that can take six months to a year.
Kind of a big deal, right?
What’s also a big deal is how the NHL has made a farce of its Pride Nights. These are events scheduled and planned in advance, with rainbow-themed practice jerseys printed and auctioned after being worn in warm-ups. Several have been derailed by players refusing to wear them at the last minute, citing fictitious religious beliefs as a mask for the dent a rainbow jersey would put into their bigotry and fragile masculinity.
The Sabres organization welcomes and embraces the LGBTQ+ community. We play for everyone and encourage anyone to play. This is a safe space. pic.twitter.com/E8EZhyKzaZ— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 27, 2023
At a time when technology is growing, the United States is receding in inclusiveness. The purpose of these nights is to say “hockey is for everyone,” but the NHL has allowed its teams to willingly let players spit in the face of that idea. Whether it’s the Staal brothers or James Reimer, declining to participate is actively saying, “Hockey is for me, but not for everyone else.”
The NHL wants Pride Nights to show it’s as inclusive as the other leagues, but it really wants more fans. Of the four major American sports leagues, the NHL ranks last in average salary. It’s also last in revenue, making nearly half of the third-ranked NBA.
Because who can play hockey is limited, so is the pool of viewers who watch it. Fans latch on to players they can relate to on a personal level, if they never have or never will meet. And the NHL currently doesn’t provide enough diversity for fans. That’s why the NHL television contract is dwarfed by those secured by the NFL, MLB and NBA.
Major networks jump at the chance to bump regularly scheduled programming for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and the World Series. On multiple occasions during its deal with NBC, however, the Stanley Cup Finals were bumped to the defunct NBC Sports Network.
The NHL was able to double its television contract when it jumped to ESPN and TNT, but it’s still roughly half of the $2.7 billion the NBA gets per year from the same companies.
So on the surface, it doesn’t seem prudent for the NHL to fall behind the other sports leagues in yet another category, but that’s seemingly what the league does best. It’s not feasible for teams to reprimand players for not participating in Pride Night, but leagues seem to always find a way to get what they want if it means enough to them.
If the NHL figures out a way to stand by its “hockey is for everyone” slogan, the rest of the sport is more likely to follow in stride.
